Shang-Chi Debuting On Disney Plus On November 12

By David Wolinsky
Gamespot
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney has announced that the Marvel blockbuster Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will hit Disney+ on November 12, which the studio is designating as Disney+ Day. According to a tweet sent out by the studio, Shang-Chi and tons more content will be landing on the streaming service that day.

Related
Inverse

You need to watch the on Netflix before it leaves next week

In the backseat of a car, wearing swimming goggles and holding an oversized flashlight, 8-year-old Alton (actor Jaeden Martell, pre-It and Knives Out) is visibly enraptured while reading a Superman comic. This little reference isn’t intended to be too subtle; Alton resembles Clark Kent in more ways than one. Raised...
TV SERIES
allears.net

Here’s When Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ Will Be FREE on Disney+

Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was one of the first Disney movies to arrive exclusively in theaters since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the past year, Disney has been opting to release films in a hybrid format both in theaters and with Disney+ Premier Access. But, Shang-Chi‘s 45-day exclusive theatrical release proved to be successful and the movie quickly rose to achieve Labor Day box office records and remained at #1 in the box office for two weekends in a row. But, soon you won’t have to head to the theater to see the film — we now know when Shang-Chi will premiere on Disney+ for free!
MOVIES
unewsonline.com

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”: Disney’s Newest Avenger

After COVID-19 halted the filming process for the new Marvel movie in February 2020, the anticipated “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” finally hit theaters Labor Day weekend. The talented cast—consisting of Simu Liu, Akwafina, Meng’er Zhang, and many more—received countless positive reviews from critics and hit a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes. The film follows Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) as he is forced to face his traumatic past after he is ambushed by his father. Shang-Chi faces many internal and external struggles as he works together with his sister Xu Xialing (Meng’er Zhang), to fight the evils from their childhood all while uncovering secrets of the past.
MOVIES
wearecritix.com

Disney+ Plus Day To Premiere Brand New Content Including Shang-Chi, a Home Alone Reboot & Much More!

Disney will celebrate their second anniversary by giving back to its subscribers!. On Friday, November 12, The Walt Disney Company will host Disney+ Day, a global celebration that will come to life across all dimensions of the Company. Subscribers to Disney+ will be treated to new content releases across the service’s iconic brands, Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Star in international markets, along with a special presentation on Disney+ for fans with sneak peeks into what’s to come.
TV & VIDEOS
Destin Daniel Cretton
Ben Kingsley
Benedict Wong
Michelle Yeoh
Awkwafina
Jeff Goldblum
IGN

Dune Debuts Internationally With $36.8 Million, Shang-Chi Reaches $320 Million

Dune has officially made its international debut in theaters in 24 markets with total earnings of $36.8 million. Furthermore, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has not only reached $320 million overseas, but it has also secured a third-straight domestic box office win. While Dune doesn't release in...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Shang-Chi and Jungle Cruise Disney+ Release Dates Revealed

On Tuesday, The Walt Disney Company released the newest details regarding Disney+ Day, an occasion in November that will celebrate the two year anniversary of the streaming service. The day is expected to feature the debut of new programming tied to the present and future of some of your favorite Disney franchises — and apparently, that will include the Disney+ debut of two of the studio's latest hits. Friday, November 12th will see Jungle Cruise, which first hit the streamer's Premier Access tier earlier this summer, being made available to all subscribers. November 12th will also be the Disney+ debut of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which debuted exclusively in theaters earlier this month. At that date, Shang-Chi will be available to all subscribers.
MOVIES
aiptcomics

Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ #3 and #4 sells out plus Marvel reveals ‘Shang-Chi’ #5 preview

Marvel Comics has revealed the excellent series Shang-Chi has sold out of its third and fourth issues. Fans who couldn’t find Shang-Chi #3 and Shang-Chi #4 in comic book shops can pick them up October 20th when the second printing will be available. One might assume the Shang-Chi movie has something to do with it, but Gene Luen Yang, Dike Ruan, and Tríona Farrell have been killing it on the series.
COMICS
geekculture.co

Shang-Chi, Jungle Cruise And More Landing On Streamer On Disney+ Day

After a theatre-only release, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will make its premiere on Disney+ on 12 November. Also known as Disney+ Day, 12 November will see exclusive content from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and National Geographic released during the global celebration too. “The inaugural Disney+...
TV & VIDEOS
WETM

First-ever Disney+ Day to feature ‘Shang-Chi’ premiere, other perks

(NEXSTAR) — The Walt Disney Company gave a glimpse into what the first-ever “Disney+ Day” will hold on Nov. 12. Calling it a “global celebration,” Disney said subscribers will see new content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, “Star Wars” and National Geographic. One of those releases will be the highly anticipated...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Shang-Chi’ Heading Into Homes On November 12, Which Bob Chapek Announces As “Disney+ Day”; Here’s Lineup Of Content

Disney CEO Bob Chapek mentioned today during a Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Communacopia Conference that Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings will hit Disney+ on Friday, Nov. 12, which the studio is designating as Disney+ Day. That’s a consumer day celebrating the services. “We’ll be surprising people with offers and it will be an annual thing,” said Chapek. “We’re going to have new content release against one of our four key franchises.” This mirrors a similar even that Netflix is doing this week. You can read below what else is dropping on that day. Chapek acknowledged during the conference, “We love theatrical exhibition,” those...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Frozen spin-off Olaf Presents coming for Disney Plus Day in November

Disney is hosting a Disney Plus Day in November, and it’s celebrating by adding some TV series and movies to the streaming service. One new addition will be Olaf Presents, a bunch of shorts led by our favourite talking snowman from the animated movie Frozen. Given the animated series is...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Netflix to Turn Twisted Novel ‘The Last Mrs. Parrish’ Into Movie (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Last Mrs. Parrish,” a best-selling novel about a twisted con-artist, is getting the movie treatment at Netflix. The streaming service landed the rights to the novel, written by Liv Constantine, and plans to adapt it into a feature film. Amazon in 2019 announced it was developing a TV series based on the book, but the project has since been scrapped. “The Last Mrs. Parrish,” a Reese Witherspoon’s book club pick, has sold over half a million copies and has been published in over 30 countries. The story, a psychological thriller, centers on a con-woman who targets a wealthy couple — the...
TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

18 Disney+ TV Shows To Stream Right This Second

Disney+ is a bit of an odd duck when it comes to stream services. It boasts an impressive amount of nostalgic content, thanks to Disney's massive claim on various studios, but it is also home to the first ever live action Star Wars and Marvel TV shows. The mix of old and new makes for a complicated, sometimes even overwhelming menu of possibilities to navigate through--especially if you're just looking for something to toss on and watch while you work or cook.
TV SERIES
Gamespot

Star Wars Creator George Lucas Is Getting A Stormtrooper Action Figure

George Lucas may have parted ways with Star Wars when Disney purchased the property back in 2012, but now he's joining the evil Empire--as an action figure. Hasbro announced today that a George Lucas Stormtrooper is joining the ranks of its Black Series line of 6-inch Star Wars figures (via The Hollywood Reporter).
MOVIES
Variety

‘Book of Boba Fett’ Sets December Premiere Date on Disney Plus

“The Book of Boba Fett” officially has a premiere date on Disney Plus. The “Mandalorian” spinoff will debut on Dec. 29. The show was first teased following the conclusion of “The Mandalorian” Season 2 finale. In the series, legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand are navigating the Galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate. Temuera Morrison returns in the role of Boba Fett with Ming-Na Wen returning as Shand. Wen first played her character in Season 1 of “The Mandalorian”...
MOVIES
Variety

From ‘The Mandalorian’ to the Met Gala: Former Disney Exec Agnes Chu is Revolutionizing Condé Nast Entertainment

On the second Monday of September, just one week ahead of her one-year anniversary as president of Condé Nast Entertainment, Agnes Chu attended her first Met Gala. She walked the red carpet outside New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. Inside, she sat at a table opposite Elon Musk, where she took in a tribute to Broadway and Justin Bieber’s “jaw-dropping” live performance. She also had a bit of a “geeky girl” reaction when meeting “Game of Thrones” stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie. But beyond the glitz and glamour of celebrity run-ins, Chu’s first Met Gala held larger significance. The...
BUSINESS

