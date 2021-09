After the Chargers kicked a field goal to tie things up, the Cowboys got the ball back at their own 13-yard line with just under four minutes left in the game. Dak Prescott did typical Dak Prescott things and moved the Cowboys down the field, beautifully threading the needle to Amari Cooper for a 12-yad pickup that flipped the field into Chargers territory. Dallas burned their second timeout because of an injury to Cooper before throwing a quick pass to Cedrick Wilson, who ran out of bounds after getting just into field goal position.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO