CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Study Schedule Templates Are Hot On Pinterest RN — Here Are 10 Good Ones

By Editorial Standards
romper.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHomework is something every student will eventually have to face and whether you’re 7 or 17, it can be a challenge making the time to get the work done. Some families have a policy that all homework must be complete before play time. Others allow a window of rest at home before tackling the books, but even with those structures in place, keeping track of assignments and forthcoming tests can be tricky. That’s why so many parents rely on the structure that study schedule templates can provide — so much so that Pinterest saw a 1600% increase in search for these types of templates this year.

www.romper.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Mint Hill Times

Establishing Good Study Habits

MINT HILL, NC – There are several ways to help our children establish good study habits. A good first step is to ensure that your child does not get into the habit of cramming for quizzes and tests. Cramming is not an effective form of studying. It causes stress and anxiety, thus making it more difficult to retain information. Consistent study allows for a deeper understanding of the material. Second, schedule your child’s study time. Have a certain time every day that is dedicated to completing homework assignments. Keeping a consistent schedule makes it easier to make studying a part of your daily routine. Have your child tackle the difficult subjects first. Completing the difficult subjects first allows your child to expend most of his mental energy at the beginning of study time. This way, your child is able to complete study time finishing with the easier subjects. Have your child review his notes before jumping into completing homework assignments. Reviewing notes will help your child to remember certain concepts that were taught in class. Make sure that your child’s study space is free of distractions. As it relates to study space; less is more. Your child only needs the necessary school supplies and tools to complete his assignments. Anything other than what is absolutely necessary will be a distraction. Lastly, get into the habit of reviewing notes and school work everyday. Establishing these habits will serve your child well throughout his academic career. Follow us on Facebook @KumonOfCharlotteMintHill and Instagram @kumonatminthill. Visit our website at www.kumon.com/charlotte-mint-hill to set up a free parent orientation.
MINT HILL, NC
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Pinterest Is More Than a Social Media Stock

Is Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) the worst house in the best neighborhood? This is the question that Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall posed to Millionacres editor Deidre Woollard in this video clip from Motley Fool Backstage Pass, recorded on Sept. 3. In this analogy, a house is a stock and the neighborhood is the social-media space.
RECIPES
Ghacks Technology News

Best Pinterest Plugin for Chrome? Here is my best choice

Chrome has extensions for all sorts of sites, and Pinterest is no exception. Which ones are the best?. Plenty of people rely on Pinterest for a nice burst of inspiration or just to pin and remember ideas. It’s great for creatives, cooks, and even just those who like to see some nice art or photography from time to time.
COMPUTERS
Nashville Parent

Here's Why Playdates are Good for You

Playdates are great for your little one's early socialization and they can be like a breath of fresh air for you, too!. Although it's not with balls or bowling pins, moms are truly expert jugglers. Handling all that comes with taking care of their children no matter what age, maintaining the family's home, keeping up with schedules, making sure that everything that needs doing is gets done. And when kids are little in the baby and toddler years in particular, they commandeer the schedule to the max.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Templates
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Doubles Weight Loss

Study participants lost weight without dieting or making other lifestyle changes. Taking a vitamin D supplement is repeatedly linked to weight loss by studies. People taking vitamin D lose weight without dieting or making other lifestyle changes. Adding in dieting and exercise can help to boost weight loss even more.
WEIGHT LOSS
Woman's World

Remove Mold and Mildew From Bathtub Corner Tiles With This Simple Hack

When you’re cleaning your bathroom, nothing is more frustrating than trying to remove stubborn mold and mildew. The worst site for stuck-on mold is the shower corner tiles and the corners of your bathtub. But luckily, removing the grime from bathroom corners is easier than ever thanks to a super simple cleaning hack you’ll wish you knew about sooner.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Internet
ScienceAlert

The Common Kitchen Ingredient That Could Help if Your Child Swallows a Battery

Every day, and thousands of times a year in the US, a kid swallows a battery. In the last 20 years or so, this dangerous and sometimes fatal accident has actually become significantly more common in children, and severe injuries caused by button battery ingestion (BBI) have led to a marked increase in hospitalizations. Thankfully, in most such cases the item ends up passing harmlessly through the patient's digestive tract. However, even tiny batteries can cause tremendous damage if they get stuck in the esophagus. Young children up to six years of age are most at risk of BBI complications due to their...
LIFESTYLE
1240 WJIM

Dazzling Blue Stones Found in Michigan Aren’t Stones At All

Earlier this year, a friend from Florida introduced me to the 'glowing rocks of the UP' also known as the Yooper Stone. You can read more below:. Now, I'm learning that there's another sought-after, collectible stone here in Michigan: The Leland Blue Stone. Here's the thing though...it's not actually a stone. Let me explain.
MICHIGAN STATE
districtchronicles.com

Harvard psychologists have been studying what it takes to raise ‘good’ kids. Here are 6 tips.

This is, like, the foundation of it all. Spend regular time with your kids, ask them open-ended questions about themselves, about the world and how they see it, and actively listen to their responses. Not only will you learn all sorts of things that make your child unique, you’ll also be demonstrating to them how to show care and concern for another person.
KIDS
InvestorPlace

Why Pinterest Is No Bargain for the Bulls

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) has been out of style in 2021. But if you think PINS stock is ready for a trendy comeback with Wall Street’s bulls think again. Let’s look at some factors weighing in on Pinterest today and why putting any buy decisions on hold for a smarter discount on shares makes sense.
MARKETS
districtchronicles.com

Students Carry Around Microwaves, Shopping Carts After Backpack Ban

After a gun was reportedly found in a 13-year-old’s backpack at Rigby Middle School in Idaho, the school district enacted a backpack ban in all secondary schools in the district. This is the second gun-related incident Rigby Middle School specifically has had within the last six months. In May, a...
EDUCATION
romper.com

The 8 Best Strawberry Shortcake Costumes Kids & Adults

Since the ‘80s, kids have loved the iconic Strawberry Shortcake character. And with the recent cartoon reboot, current kiddos can fall in love with the sweet doll all over again. As the Strawberry Shortcake costumes for Halloween prove, this dessert-themed doll has lasting appeal for kids of all ages. With...
BEAUTY & FASHION
romper.com

16 Warm Halloween Costumes For Kids, Toddlers, & Babies

When you’re a kid, you plan exactly what you want to be for Halloween for ages before the calendar ever rolls over to October. So, naturally, the biggest downer as a kid is when your mom or dad forces you to wear a jacket over top of the costume you’ve been daydreaming of wearing.
BEAUTY & FASHION
quickanddirtytips.com

9 Tips For Building Trust With Your Child Using Validation

Having a tough time shifting to respectful parenting practices? Dr. Nanika Coor gives tips for validating your child in ways that cultivate mutual respect, strengthens trust, and inspires voluntary cooperation. play. Listen. 9 Tips For Building Trust With Your Child Using Validation. Subscribe. Subscribe on iTunesSubscribe on StitcherSubscribe on SpotifySubscribe...
KIDS
romper.com

Check Out This Epic List Of Walmart Halloween Costumes

As of September 1, it is officially fall in our household. Which means the hunt for our perfect Halloween costumes commences and I run ASAP to grab all the Walmart Halloween decor I can find. Walmart Halloween costumes are the best, because you can find a ton of variety, they offer a lot of sizes, and they’re never too expensive. Whether you’re looking for a cute couple’s Halloween costume, a baby Halloween costume, a toddler Halloween costume, or a Halloween costume for kids, Walmart Halloween costumes have got you covered. They have all of their Halloween stuff out right now, and if you can’t head over to their stores right now, there’s always online shopping. And their website has pages upon pages of Halloween costume options for everyone in your family.
SHOPPING
romper.com

You'll Love These Sustainable Clothing Brands

When you think of carbon emissions, you probably picture airplanes or a barren forest, and you probably don’t think of t-shirts or jeans. But as it turns out, the fashion industry is responsible for between 8 and 10% of all carbon emissions, and is the second largest consumer of water, according to findings from the UN (the largest is agriculture). Supporting sustainable clothing brands that are made with eco-friendly materials designed to last has never been more important.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy