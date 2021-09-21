Study Schedule Templates Are Hot On Pinterest RN — Here Are 10 Good Ones
Homework is something every student will eventually have to face and whether you’re 7 or 17, it can be a challenge making the time to get the work done. Some families have a policy that all homework must be complete before play time. Others allow a window of rest at home before tackling the books, but even with those structures in place, keeping track of assignments and forthcoming tests can be tricky. That’s why so many parents rely on the structure that study schedule templates can provide — so much so that Pinterest saw a 1600% increase in search for these types of templates this year.www.romper.com
