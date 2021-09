The battles of World War 2 were reimagined exclusively on the PS5 last weekend with the open beta for Call of Duty: Vanguard, and so far, it has been a tour de force of FPS game design. The new Patrol mode is a riveting new way to play the tried-and-true Call of Duty formula, while the escalation of destructible environments is a welcome addition to that boots-on-the-ground gameplay. There are some annoyances spruced throughout, but overall, this might be the entry to bring lapsed Call of Duty fans back to the series they know and love.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO