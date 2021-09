The Worcester Police Department announced on Tuesday, September 28, that the one-month moratorium on ticketing for distracted driving in the City is over. The Worcester County District Attorney’s Office, the Worcester Police Department, the Worcester Public Schools and the Safe Roads Alliance relaunched he “Eyes Up Phones Down” campaign in August. The public safety awareness campaign intended to be an educational effort where police officers offered reminders to drivers and pedestrians about the Hands-Free Law and the dangers of distracted driving rather than issue tickets.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO