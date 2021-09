Our staff was split in week one with 5 of the 11 participants picking the Eagles to win. So there are 5 fanatic employees that are looking to continue their streak and push it to TWO games in a row. Once again the staff is pretty split on this one. Some clearly think last week was a fluke, others are drinking the Kool-Aid, and one guy just says “take the under.” Here are the 97.5 the Fanatic week 2 predicitons.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO