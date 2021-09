Forward Stanley Johnson joined the Bulls with no guarantees, but he's feeling comfortable and confident after two days of training camp. "I think I found a home for myself," he said. "I know I spoke to Billy (Donovan) a couple of times prior to officially signing the deal. But I think it's pretty easy. I'm a position of need for the team, and I was available and I wanted to be here and it kind of made a lot of sense."

NBA ・ 5 HOURS AGO