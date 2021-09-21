Economists warn of financial 'chaos' if Congress fails to raise debt ceiling

There is uncertainty in Washington this week as Republicans voted down a measure to raise the debt ceiling amid the backdrop of a potential government shutdown due to disagreement in Congress. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen remarked that failing to raise the debt ceiling could lead to the U.S. defaulting on its debt and the outcome could be disastrous for the American economy. In addition, inflation continues to threaten the economy, as Chairman of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell says that supply shortages are leading to price increases. Host of “Making Money” on the FOX Business Network Charles Payne joins the FOX News Rundown to discuss how President Biden’s $3.5 trillion dollar spending package could lead to further inflation. Later, Senior Advisor on Innovation during the Obama Administration and author of The Raging 2020s Alec Ross joins to explain how the spending package could have less of an impact on inflation than the infrastructure bill.

