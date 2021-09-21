Oregon offers sixth grade QB after seeing his 45-yard TD pass
Most sixth graders discovering girls for the first time are left to converse about their Fortnite skills and TikTok views when trying to impress the opposite sex. Graham Simpson, a Tennessee sixth grader, can bypass the nerd talk and flaunt a college scholarship offer to any interested coeds. The 12-year-old Simpson has recently been offered a football scholarship from Oregon, which should cement his yearbook status as "most athletic."www.foxnews.com
