Buffalo, NY

ECMC to pause inpatient elective surgery, ICU transfers to combat staff shortages

By Tracey Drury
Buffalo Business First
Buffalo Business First
 8 days ago
Erie County Medical Center Corp. has begun limiting ICU transfers and will pause all inpatient elective surgery as of Monday to address workforce shortages. With a vaccine mandate approaching Sept. 27, the Buffalo trauma hospital is already facing significant shortages of workers in clinical positions such as nursing and certified nursing assistants, as well in departments like dietary.

Buffalo Business First

Why a former BCBS top doc is joining Buffalo-based startup Ognomy

Dr. Thomas Schenk has experienced many sides of the medical industry. He believes that new ideas can make health care simultaneously more accessible and more effective. Schenk is a pediatrician by trade who spent the past seven years as chief medical officer at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York, though he exited the company this year following its affiliation with Highmark Health.
Buffalo Business First

Donna Mostiller Joins Belmont Housing Resources for WNY Board of Directors

Mike Riegel, President of Belmont Housing Resources for WNY, announced the election of Donna M. Mostiller to the organization’s Board of Directors. Mike Riegel stated: “Donna has worked very hard to achieve a great deal of success during her career and has established herself as an expert in her field. We are fortunate to have her join our team, as she will make an excellent addition to our Board.” Donna Mostiller is the Director of Human Resources at Niagara University. Prior to joining Niagara University in 2014, she served as Senior Vice President of Human Resources at Girl Scouts of Western New York, Inc. in Buffalo, New York for three years. Prior to Girl Scouts of Western New York, Inc., Ms. Mostiller was employed at People Inc. as Assistant Director of Human Resources. Donna graduated from Medaille College with her Master’s Degree in Business Administration and received her BA from Oberlin College. Donna Is also a 2008 graduate of Leadership Buffalo. She holds certifications in Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) and Six Sigma Yellow Belt. Belmont Housing Resources for WNY is a leading advocate for quality affordable housing. In addition to administering rental assistance programs, they provide a variety of housing-related programs and services promoting home ownership and asset building, educating renters and landlords, and developing and managing affordable housing.
Buffalo Business First

Meet 6 women guiding economic development in the region

You probably know many of their projects throughout Western New York. Now get to know these six women who are leading regional economic development efforts in a variety of communities. Director of development, Mayor’s Office of Strategic Planning, Buffalo. Time in post: 11 months. Years in economic development field: 10.
Buffalo Business First

Buffalo Business First

The Buffalo Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

