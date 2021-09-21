CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ariana Grande Stalker Brought Knife to Singer’s House, Threatened to Kill Her: REPORT

Recently filed legal documents provide some insight into a terrifying situation with an alleged armed stalker outside Ariana Grande's Hollywood Hills home. TMZ broke the news earlier this month that a stalker was arrested after allegedly pulling a knife on the singer's security team in the early hours of Friday, Sept. 10. The initial report detailed that 23-year-old Aharon Brown was taken in by the LAPD and faced a felony brandishing charge. At the time, Grande was issued a temporary restraining order by a judge.

Man With a Knife Arrested Outside Ariana Grande’s Home

Pop famous person Ariana Grande had an unwelcome customer at her Hollywood Hills residence this week. TMZ studies that 23-year-old Aharon Brown confirmed up at Grande’s residency in the midst of the night time, demanding to see the “Thank U Next” singer. When safety requested him to go away, he allegedly pulled out a knife. The Los Angeles Police Department was known as to the scene.
