In its 137 years of existence, the Dallas Independent School District has emerged as one of the country’s premiere educational institutions. Innovation, tenacity, vision and equity are key drivers that have distinguished Dallas ISD from other entities and enabled it to successfully educate millions of students. Throughout its storied history, numerous people have partnered and labored under the banner of Dallas ISD to leave an indelible mark on their generation.

DALLAS, TX ・ 19 DAYS AGO