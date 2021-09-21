CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Dairy Council Communicates Dairy’s Nutrition, Sustainability Story Ahead of UN Summit

californiaagnet.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ability to nourish people amid unprecedented population growth of close to 10 billion by 2050 with escalating climate concerns takes center stage at the United Nations Food Systems Summit (UNFSS) on Sept. 23. The virtual event, which takes place during the UN General Assembly, will convene international stakeholders from across the food system with the goal of making food production and consumption more sustainable and will serve as a call to action to achieve the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

californiaagnet.com

