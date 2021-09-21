National Dairy Council Communicates Dairy’s Nutrition, Sustainability Story Ahead of UN Summit

The California almond industry has grown tremendously in recent years, and so has the supply of almond byproducts such as hulls and shells. While industry groups and companies are working to expand the consumer markets internationally for California almonds, some are also at work striving to expand the value and uses for almond byproducts. Almond hulls have commonly been used in animal feed locally, but what we they could also be profitably marketed across the sea where greater demand lies. Watch this brief video with Joe Onorato who represents the first company that has shipped almond hulls to China, and read more about it in Pacific Nut Producer Magazine.

AGRICULTURE ・ 5 DAYS AGO