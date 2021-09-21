New banners at the Brenham Heritage Museum

Anyone driving down Main or Market Street through downtown Brenham can enjoy three new giant banners that went up Friday on the old Post Office building. The banners feature different vintage photos from Brenham: May Edna Carroll, the 1931 Maifest Senior Queen; two workers manufacturing banding for cotton bales in the 1930s, and a young man and his catch at the Fish Rodeo at the Gun & Rod Club in 1952. The latter two photos are courtesy of the Winkelmann Collection, Briscoe Center for American History, University of Texas at Austin.