Boris Johnson confirms he has six children. This is a big story in Britain.

By William Booth
Washington Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON — Not the kind of headline you read everyday in Britain, but here it goes: "Boris Johnson admits he has six children." You wonder: Why we didn’t know that? The answer is the British prime minister has dodged the question for years. Various publications have gone with five, six...

The Independent

Stop panic-buying petrol and only fill up ‘when you really need it’, Boris Johnson tells public

Boris Johnson has rejected pleas to give health and care workers priority access to fuel, despite warnings that leaving them stuck in queues at forecourts will put lives at risk.Breaking his silence on the crisis after five days of pumps running dry, the prime minister insisted the situation was improving and called on motorists to stop panic-buying petrol.But retailers said more than one-third of independent petrol stations remained empty, and Mr Johnson indicated that emergency measures will be needed until Christmas and beyond to keep supply chains running not only for fuel but other essential supplies too.Up to 300...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Post

Boris Johnson’s Next Big Make-or-Break Crisis Is Gas

It’s not a good sign when government ministers shout on Twitter, “THERE IS NO FUEL SHORTAGE.” That’s like telling people “Do not imagine an elephant.”. In this case, not much is left to the imagination. The U.K. is panicking about fuel. Up to 90% of pumps in major British cities have reportedly run dry, and the British army is on standby to drive trucks to transport gas. The country’s competition law (which protects consumers from predatory high prices) has been suspended so that fuel deliveries can be coordinated to meet demand, and the government is in talks to keep the country’s second biggest oil refinery from collapse.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

‘No thank you, prime minister’: Lorry drivers decline Boris Johnson’s Christmas visa offer

Boris Johnson’s proposed three-month working visa for European truckers is not proving a popular prospect for some European lorry drivers.On Sunday the government announced a plan to issue temporary visas for 5,000 foreign truck drivers as a response to the acute shortfall of truck drivers that has caused fuel pumps to run dry and massive queues at forecourts across the country.However the visa only lasts until 24 December, which Jakub Pajka – a Polish truck driver who quit his job in the UK after Brexit – said was not long enough to be worthwhile.Speaking from behind the wheel of...
POLITICS
Washington Post

Boris Johnson’s Social Care Tax Gets the Big Things Wrong

As proud as the Brits are of the National Health Service, the U.K. has long struggled with care for the elderly. The founding principle of the NHS was free health care from “cradle to grave.” Yet if an elderly person requires care in a residential nursing home, all of a sudden it is no longer free. Indeed, many are forced to sell their homes to pay for such services.
INCOME TAX
The Independent

UK's Johnson finally agrees to meet COVID-bereaved group

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Tuesday finally meet with members of the COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice campaigning group, who for more than a year have sharply criticized his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.Johnson's Downing Street office confirmed Monday that the prime minister will hold a “private meeting” with members of the group.At the meeting, the group said family members will tell the stories of how their loved ones caught the virus and reiterate their calls for a statutory inquiry into the pandemic to start soon.The group, which has requested a meeting with Johnson on at least...
PUBLIC HEALTH
raventribune.com

Boris Johnson returns after a supply crisis in Great Britain

After the supply crisis: Johnson returns to Brexit policy – and agrees to visa waivers. Since leaving the EU, there have been strict immigration rules for EU citizens who want to work in the UK. After all, Boris Johnson’s Brexit Pledge: British Jobs for the British. But now the Prime Minister is forced to make an exception.
GAS PRICE
The Independent

Boris Johnson refuses to say if he could live on Universal Credit

Boris Johnson has refused to say if he could live on £118 a week, the new level of Universal Credit after it is cut by £20 next month.The prime minister, who is currently paid £161,000 a year and previously earned £275,000 on top of his MP’s salary for writing a weekly Daily Telegraph column, did not answer journalists’ questions about if he could manage on the lower sum.Universal Credit – the main benefit payment for people of working age and claimed by 5.8m people across England, Scotland and Wales – was increased by £20 a week at the start of...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson may have told world leaders ‘it’s easy being green’ – but events at home tell a different story

Boris Johnson’s trip to the US has been a parable of the green religion. He went to lecture the world about the need to produce less carbon dioxide while his ministers back home were scrabbling to subsidise a fertiliser company to produce more. Normally, people don’t make the connection between carbon dioxide put into the atmosphere as a by-product of burning fossil fuels and carbon dioxide produced on purpose – or, actually, as a by-product of making fertiliser – to make drinks fizzy. Well, we know now.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Nigel Farage on Biden's 'utterly bizarre' meeting with Boris Johnson: Is he actually 'fit' for office?

Former Brexit Party Leader Nigel Farage told "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday that some in Britain are asking if Joe Biden is fit to be in office. Farage argued when Biden "doesn’t take questions from journalists" he "isn’t accountable for what he's doing as leader of America or leader of the free world." He said Johnson was "stunned" when Biden declined to call on U.S. reporters Tuesday after Johnson answered questions from the British press.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Boris Johnson liked Trump. Now he seems to love Biden.

Boris Johnson was as an ally of Donald Trump’s. The former president referred to the British prime minister as “Britain Trump,” and Johnson praised Trump’s handling of the U.S. economy. But now Johnson has made a 180-degree turn, and he’s singing President Biden’s praises. Fresh from what he viewed as a triumphant visit to the White House on Tuesday, Johnson sat down with The Washington Post’s Lally Weymouth at the British ambassador’s temporary residence in Washington to spell out with boyish enthusiasm what he had received from the Biden administration during his trip to D.C. — including the lifting of a coronavirus-driven travel ban, among other items. The prime minister wanted to minimize France’s displeasure at being cut out of the recent submarine deal negotiated over months in secret by Britain, the United States and Australia. Without missing a beat, he brushed off the words of French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, who called the secret deal “a knife in the back” and a “unilateral, brutal and unpredictable decision.” Only a few weeks ago, Johnson and senior members of his government saw the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan as unwise and reportedly were annoyed at not being given advance notice by the White House. Now Johnson is talking about working with the Taliban. Edited excerpts of the interview follow:
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
speaker.gov

Pelosi Remarks at Photo Opportunity with The Right Honorable Boris Johnson, M.P., Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi held a photo opportunity today with The Right Honorable Boris Johnson, M.P., Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, ahead of a bipartisan leadership meeting. Below are the Speaker’s remarks:. Speaker Pelosi. Good morning, everyone. It is really a...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson attempts to clear up mystery over number of children

Boris Johnson has finally appeared to clear up the mystery over how many children he has, telling a US TV show he has six and is a hands-on father.Questions have swirled over whether the prime minister has a seventh child since a 2013 court ruling mentioned another pregnancy resulting from an affair.But until today, Mr Johnson has steered well clear of making a definitive statement on the issue, insisting that he will not discuss his family life in public.Appearing on NBC’s Today show in the US, he was asked directly by interviewer Savannah Guthrie: “You have six kids?” He...
ENTERTAINMENT

