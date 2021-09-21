Patricia Gail Johnson
Patricia Gail Johnson, 74, of Nauvoo, passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021 at her home. She was a member of New Oak Grove Freewill Baptist Church in Nauvoo. She is survived by her husband, Jerry Johnson; children, Karen Johnson Pendley, her husband Byron, David L. Johnson, Jeremy L. Johnson, his wife Sherry and Alex Johnson, his wife Whitney; sister, Annette Farris Stidham; grandchildren, Erik Johnson, his wife Melissa, Kyle Johnson, his wife Charlie, Kayla Madison, her husband Jamie, Tyler Johnson, Mayhden Johnson, Trey Pendley, Ty Pendley, Zoie Johnson, Brylie Johnson and Kolt Johnson; great-grandchildren, Dalton Madison, Kaleigh Johnson, Aubrey Madison, Braxton Madison, Payton Johnson, Rory Beth Johnson, Lylah Pendley, Kyle Russell Johnson and McKinley Johnson and a host of other family members and friends.mynwapaper.com
