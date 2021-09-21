CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID Prison Outbreak Infects About 70% Of Those Vaccinated, CDC Says

By Giulia Campos
IBTimes
IBTimes
 8 days ago
A COVID-19 outbreak at a federal prison in Texas infected 70% of those vaccinated, according to a report published Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Of the 233 people incarcerated in the prison, 39 of the 42 unvaccinated tested positive compared to the 129 infected of the 185 fully vaccinated, the CDC report found. This equates to 93% and 70% of infections among both groups respectively.

Usrfrtmrw
8d ago

Wow that means they give 70% of the inmates a death sentence. That’s called prison population control.

John Solomon
7d ago

by their numbers all unvaccinated should either be dead by now or have natural immunity

