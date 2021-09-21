Special Weather Statement issued for Ashley, Chicot by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-21 10:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Ashley; Chicot A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Chicot, Ashley Counties in southeastern Arkansas and northeastern Morehouse Parishes through 330 PM CDT At 241 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Snyder, or 11 miles northeast of Hamburg, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Crossett, Hamburg, Lake Village, Eudora, Wilmot, North Crossett, West Crossett, Portland, Montrose, Parkdale, Fountain Hill, Berlin, Jones, Old Milo, Chicot Junction, Snyder and Blanchton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPHalerts.weather.gov
