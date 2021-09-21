CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, WV

Flash Flood Watch issued for Berkeley, Eastern Mineral, Hampshire, Jefferson, Morgan by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-22 13:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Berkeley; Eastern Mineral; Hampshire; Jefferson; Morgan; Western Mineral FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, including the following areas: in Maryland, Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany, Frederick MD, Garrett and Washington. In Virginia, Clarke, Frederick VA, Madison, Northern Fauquier, Rappahannock, Warren and Western Loudoun. In West Virginia, Berkeley, Eastern Mineral, Hampshire, Jefferson, Morgan and Western Mineral. * Through Thursday morning. * Multiple rounds of showers and scattered thunderstorms are expected through Thursday morning. Storm total rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches are expected by Thursday morning. Localized amounts of up to 7 inches are possible, especially along and just to the east of the ridges. Flash flooding is possible.

alerts.weather.gov

