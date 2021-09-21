CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
RENDERINGS: Atrium Health CEO outlines latest plan for innovation district near med school site

By Caroline Hudson
Charlotte Business Journal
Charlotte Business Journal
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Atrium Health is planning to break ground on its innovation district here next December. The district, connected to the planned second campus of Wake Forest School of Medicine in midtown, will focus on translational research, which takes innovative research and turns it into new treatment methods. It will be a combination of education and research, bringing together physicians, students, researchers and businesses, Atrium CEO Gene Woods said at an N.C. Chamber presentation today.

