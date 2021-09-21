World Alzheimer's Day: Learning More About This Disease

Does having high levels of cholesterol put you at greater risk for dementia?. Cholesterol plays a vital role in the body – it’s an essential component of cell membranes and is necessary for the production of vitamin D and other hormones – but too much of it can be a problem. Elevated cholesterol levels in the bloodstream are linked to heart disease, and there is some evidence that high cholesterol may be associated with an increased risk of dementia as well. Before you sign up for a regimen of cholesterol-lowering drugs, however, it’s important to consider what we know about cholesterol as well as what we know about Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO