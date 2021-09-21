CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Alzheimer's Day: Learning More About This Disease

Cover picture for the articleToday is World Alzheimer's Day (September 21st), a day dedicated to educating and spreading awareness about Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia. But for Artis Senior Living, every day is about teaching people how to support those with dementia and their loved ones. We talked to Mary Underwood about The Artis Way of care, their partnership profile, and how they provide support and direction at every step of a family's journey.

