Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone is determined to manage Luis Suarez's games at this stage in the season. Marca says Suarez was Simeone's main target last summer and intervened at the eleventh hour when the former Barcelona man looked set to join Juventus over the Colchoneros. On his debut with Atleti, Suarez scored a brace against Granada as he went on to be one of Simeone's most important players that season.

