CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Patricia Heaton on the Advice From ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ Co-Star Peter Boyle That’s Kept Her Sober

By Abbey White
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 8 days ago

The 'Middle' actress also shared the "humiliating" moment that influenced her decision to get clean and how her depression stopped her from taking cocaine more than once.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QkwYI_0c3WwxI400
Patricia Heaton Amy Sussman/Getty Images
  • Share this article on Twitter
  • Share this article on Email
  • Show additional share options

Patricia Heaton celebrated three years of sobriety in July and says that’s partly due to a conversation she had with her late Everybody Loves Raymond co-star Peter Boyle.

Speaking to former ABC News anchor Elizabeth Vargas on the latest episode of the Heart of the Matter podcast, Heaton detailed some of the defining moments around her addictions and past drug use. That includes a conversation she had with Boyle, who died in 2006, around how he stayed sober and committed to never drink during cast get-togethers after work.

Heaton said that “after a take night on Thursday nights” the Everybody Loves Raymond cast would go out and share drinks at a bar in the studio. She noted that the actor, who played Frank Barone, her character Debra’s father-in-law, would regularly attend but never drink. That surprised Heaton, who said she asked him how he did it.

“‘You’re pumped up from the show. You just want to have a drink with everybody. You want to celebrate. You want to kind of have your adrenaline come down. How do you not — how do you keep yourself from drinking?'” she recalled asking. “He said, ‘You know, I just think about the first drink. And I think about it leading to the second one, and then to the third one, and I just walk through it in my brain. And by the time I think about that, I know I don’t want to be in that position.'”

He also explained that by the time he had thought it through, the moment of wanting the drink “has passed.” Heaton said Boyle shared that advice around 20 years ago, and it’s something she’s never forgotten. Since she’s quit drinking, it’s also something she regularly returns to.

“There’s a Pavlovian response you have to going out with your friends where the waiter comes up and says, ‘Can I get you all something to drink?’ and you just want to order something to drink,” she said. “I just remember Peter talking about that, and so I would just think about it, and just think how I would feel at the end of the meal where I would have eaten too much, and then I wouldn’t sleep well that night because of the alcohol.”

“If I gave myself that 30 seconds or 60 seconds to think about it, the urge would subside. And then I could get through the meal,” she added.

During the 45-minute conversation, Heaton also shared the “humiliating” moment she decided to get sober and how her mental health and the death of her mother played into the one and only time she tried cocaine.

Speaking to her decision to go sober, Heaton noted that it happened over dinner at the house of one of her four sons. After bringing over a couple bottles of wine, Heaton said the group of about 10, which included three of her sons and their friends, drank while making dinner, through dinner, during clean-up and while playing a board game after. She said she drank for five or six hours. “I don’t know how many glasses it was, and I felt completely sober and fine,” she recounted.

But when she tried to make a joke to the table about a family tradition, she couldn’t properly say “tradition” after multiple attempts. “I can’t even mispronounce it for you the way I was mispronouncing it. I can’t remember,” she said before revealing that one of her sons then spoke up, telling her, “Oh, great, Mom. You can’t even talk.”

“I was so humiliated in front of my sons and their friends,” she admitted. “And God knows that that’s all it takes for me to have that kind of sense of their mom’s looking drunk in front of them. But, also, I thought, ‘I feel fine. What is happening in my brain? What is the alcohol doing to my brain where the synapses are misfiring to the point where I can’t say this word?'”

It “shook” her up, Heaton said. “I thought, ‘That’s it. That’s it.’ This was literally within like 24 hours of me saying, God, you need to take this away from me.”

As for her first and only time using cocaine, that took place in the ’80s while at a studio musician bar in New York. The Middle actress recalled how the damaging effects of what was then considered a “party drug” weren’t fully known or talked about, but that after taking it, it triggered a major depressive episode two days later.

Heaton said she had already been struggling with depression, due to circumstances around her mother’s death from an aneurysm when the actress was 12. Taking cocaine exacerbated her mental health issue so much that she never wanted to use it again.

“Cocaine was flowing like crazy, and I remember being there and drinking and doing cocaine till six in the morning. That next day I was fine, but the day after the depression I felt was so intense, I thought, ‘I am never going to do this again because I feel like I’m going to kill myself,'” she said.

THR Newsletters

Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day

Subscribe Sign Up

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Most Popular

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Stuns With First Trailer

By Ryan Parker

Emmys Analysis: The Changing of the Guard Is Complete

By Scott Feinberg

“Change That Is Long Overdue”: Why IATSE May Call for a Strike

By Katie Kilkenny

Jon Stewart Isn’t Laughing

By Lacey Rose

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HxPaY_0c3WwxI400

Comments / 47

Lou Cummings
7d ago

Keep hanging in there. Life gets more beautiful when you can truly enjoy it. Call someone, go visit a sober friend do whatever it takes, just don't pick up.

Reply
33
Fringe
7d ago

Good for her!👏 Take the bull by the horns! People can build up a tolerance to it from one glass of wine and feeling relaxed all the way to an entire bottle to feel the same way! Recognize if you are abusing it because that eventually leads to alcoholism.

Reply(1)
23
Vladimir Mihailovich
8d ago

Great! Kudos to her! I eat before drinking. By the time I ate, no desire to drink at all. Not that I’ve had a drinking problem.

Reply(2)
25
Related
newsbrig.com

Patricia Heaton Recalls Moment She Decided to Get Sober

The “Everybody Loves Raymond” actress also opened up about her bad experience with cocaine. Patricia Heaton opened up about her sobriety journey and revealed the “humiliating” moment she decided to quit drinking. While speaking with Elizabeth Vargas on her podcast “Heart of the Matter,” the “Everybody Loves Raymond” alum detailed...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Everybody Loves Raymond creator Phil Rosenthal, reflecting on the sitcom's 25th anniversary, recalls how CBS wanted a "hotter" actress for Patricia Heaton's role

Rosenthal says Heaton hadn't auditioned when CBS told him they saw a specific type of actress for the Debra Barone role. “CBS wanted someone hotter to play Debra,” Rosenthal, whose acclaimed sitcom debuted 25 years ago this week, tells Yahoo Entertainment. "I almost quit." But before quitting, Rosenthal agreed to meet with CBS’s first choice for Debra, an actress he avoids naming in interviews or in his Raymond memoir, You're Lucky You're Funny. “They insisted on this actress," he said. "I thought she was wrong, but I met with her and she was a very pleasant, very nice person. She wasn’t going to read for the role, but during the meeting I convinced her to read a little bit with me, and she was 10 times worse for the part than I thought she would be!” Rosenthal says he and then-CBS boss Les Moonves spent some time haggling over actress before Heaton auditioned and won the Debra role.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Vargas
Person
Peter Boyle
Person
Patricia Heaton
Hollywood Reporter

Peter Boyle

Patricia Heaton on the Advice From ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ Co-Star Peter Boyle That’s Kept Her Sober. Patricia Heaton celebrated three years of sobriety in July and says that’s partly due to a conversation she had with her late Everybody Loves Raymond co-star Peter Boyle. Speaking to former…
CELEBRITIES
Collider

It's Time to Reboot 'Poochinski', the Show Starring Peter Boyle as a Talking Bulldog You Never Knew About

It seems like every time you turn around, a new 1990s TV show is getting a reboot. Whether it’s The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air or Doogie Howser M.D., every program from this era with even a mildly enduring brand name is getting a fresh new take for the streaming age. These reboots aren’t inherently bad but it also feels like a problem trying to revamp shows that already have sizeable fanbases and are even still considered quality shows. Why not try relaunching something that had a concept rife with potential but didn’t turn out well? Or even a tantalizing pilot that never got onto the air?
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Mental Health#Abc News#Pavlovian
Hollywood Reporter

Everybody Loves Raymond

‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ Sets Fundraiser Reunion Event. Creator Phil Rosenthal and wife Monica Horan detail the event's charitable goals and nostalgic experience of coming together: "We were just reminded of what a special time it was." General News. Oct 20, 2020 7:00 am. By. TV Showrunners Phil Rosenthal, Dave Erickson,...
ENTERTAINMENT
nickiswift.com

What Really Happened To Palmer's Wife Breena On NCIS

CBS crime drama "NCIS" has had a long run of 18 seasons and is gearing up for a 19th. As fans excitedly wait to return to the series, many are refreshing their memories about what happened in previous seasons and the characters who have entered and exited the show. Brian Dietzen, who portrays chief medical examiner Jimmy Palmer, and Michelle Pierce, who plays his wife Breena, are just two characters that experienced a rollercoaster of a storyline in Season 18. As the "NCIS" fandom page writes, Palmer stepped in as chief medical examiner to replace the beloved Ducky (played by David McCallum), who left the team to enjoy a well-deserved retirement. Palmer met his wife through the job as she worked as a mortician, as reported by Express. The two had plenty in common and immediately experienced the spark that comes with new love, going on to marry and welcome a daughter, Victoria, into the world a few years later.
TV SERIES
Best Life

See Elizabeth Taylor's Lookalike Granddaughter, Who's Carrying on Her Legacy

One of the most popular actors of Hollywood's Golden Era, Elizabeth Taylor enjoyed a long and legendary career. Born in London to American parents, Taylor moved to Los Angeles as a child in 1939, and wasted no time before landing her big break just a few years later. As a teen, she became a household name by starring alongside Mickey Rooney in the popular 1944 film National Velvet. By the 1950s, she became one of the most popular sirens of the silver screen, and by the 1960s, an Academy Award winner and the highest paid movie star alive. Today, she is best remembered for her performances in Cleopatra, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
nickiswift.com

Meredith Vieira Cried When This 'View' Co-Host Got Fired

Meredith Vieira is one of the most experienced television journalists out there. Per Britannica, Vieira graduated from Tufts University with a B.A. in English in 1975 and began her career as a radio host announcer. She worked her way up the ranks and made history in 1989 when she became the youngest correspondent for CBS' flagship news program, "60 Minutes," as noted by the Los Angeles Times. But her time on "60 Minutes" was not as positive as many thought, because she experienced sexism from people she worked with.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

Kathy Griffin Revealed The Rudest Celebrity She's Ever Met

It's no secret that not every celebrity is the warmest individual on the planet and that even the rich and famous can wake up on the wrong side of the bed. After all, they're human. Plus, it seems even celebrities are in danger of getting snubbed by their peers — and it's just as unpleasant for them as it is for us.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Katie Couric left heartbroken after devastating death of a colleague

Katie Couric has taken to Instagram in memory of a close friend and colleague. The heartbroken 64-year-old shared a throwback snapshot showing her embracing Willard Scott, Today's longtime weatherman. She wrote: "I am heartbroken that the much loved Willard Scott has passed away. Willard played such an outsized role in...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy