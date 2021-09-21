CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Disney Announces ’Shang-Chi’ Premiere Date on Disney Plus

By ScreenCrush Staff
92.9 NIN
92.9 NIN
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

November 12 will be the first “Disney Day,” (The first official one, anyway. Some weeks around here it feels like every day is Disney Day.) The company is billing it as “a global celebration that will come to life across all dimensions of the Company.” That will include a bunch of new programming on the Disney+ streaming service — the centerpiece of which will be the streaming premiere of the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

929nin.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney Has an Avengers-Sized Legal Problem (Maybe Bigger Than It Realizes)

Seven years ago, in an event both momentous and foreshadowing, Disney blinked. At the time, Disney’s Marvel unit was facing off against the estate of comic book legend Jack Kirby over whether his heirs could terminate a copyright grant and thus reclaim rights on characters including Spider-Man, X-Men, The Incredible Hulk and The Mighty Thor. And, this needs to be stressed: Disney was winning. A federal court ruled in 2011 that Kirby’s contributions as an illustrator between 1958 and 1963 were works made for hire and not eligible for termination. By 2014, the Kirby estate had taken the dispute up to...
BUSINESS
Popculture

Tommy Kirk, Disney Star of 'Old Yeller', Found Dead

Tommy Kirk, who famously portrayed the role of Travis Coates as a child actor in Disney's Old Yeller, has died. TMZ reports the actor was found dead by his neighbor in his Las Vegas home on Tuesday. As of now, no foul play is suspected. He was 79 years old.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Disney fan shamed for inappropriately touching Gaston character: ‘Please do not be that person’

A TikTok user has urged Disney fans not to harass Disney employees after sharing a video of Gaston breaking character in response to a woman touching his chest.This week, Evan Snead, who goes by the username @evansnead on TikTok, where he frequently shares behind-the-scenes facts and videos about Disney theme parks, uploaded the TikTok as a reminder to guests of the importance of treating Disney cast members with respect.In the clip, which is captioned: “Girl harasses Gaston and he (rightfully) forces her to LEAVE,” a woman can be seen standing next to the Disney employee dressed as the Beauty...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simu Liu
Person
Jeff Goldblum
The Independent

Netflix secret codes: How to access hidden TV shows and movies on streaming service

You might think you’ve exhausted everything there is to watch on Netflix.The chances are, though, that there are probably a large quantity of films and TV shows you’ve never come across while searching through the streaming service’s extensive library.Unless you spend hours scrolling through, the titles that are highlighted are based on the previous things you’ve watched or added to your list.But, if you fancy watching something from a genre that isn’t available on Netflix’s limited selection, you won’t be able to find what you’re looking for with much ease.It turns out there are actually thousands of codes that...
TV SHOWS
Indy100

Former Disney worker said married men used to hit on her in Tinker Bell costume

A former Disney employee revealed that married men used to hit on her as she played Tinker Bell, in a viral TikTok video. Sarah Daniels, who goes by @saradanielstv on the app, and noted that she’s an “ex-Disney princess” (according to her bio) posted a video in response to an onlooker who asked: “How many Dads end up hitting on you BECAUSE you’re the character? As opposed to because you’re an attractive woman?”
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

Marvel's Shang-Chi still isn't available to stream on Disney Plus yet

Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has been one of the biggest box office success stories of the pandemic. Riding a wave of critical praise and buzz about its martial arts fight scenes, Shang-Chi has hauled in more than $320 million in ticket grosses worldwide in two weeks. A major factor in that success was the film's streaming strategy, which was to keep it from streaming officially at all.
MOVIES
Inverse

What If? Episode 7 release date, premiere time, plot, trailer, and Disney Plus schedule

Last week’s episode of Marvel’s What If…? presented viewers with one of the darkest alternate realities that the Disney+ series has featured to date. Following a variant version of Michael B. Jordan’s Erik Killmonger, the episode saw the Black Panther villain take down Marvel Cinematic Universe fan-favorites like Rhodey, Tony Stark, and T’Challa all before successfully orchestrating a devastating military conflict between Wakanda and the United States. Whether or not this week’s episode of What If…? will end up being as somber as its predecessor, however, remains to be seen.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Disney Announces S#Company#Marvel Cinematic Universe#Marvel Comics#Disney Day#Jungle Cruise#Home Sweet Home#The Ten Rings#Iron Man
epicstream.com

Shang-Chi Coming This November on Disney Plus for Free

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Disney Plus sets in stone the release date of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings this coming November for free on their streaming platform on the Disney+ Day, the celebration of the second-year anniversary of their service along with many other shows such as Jungle Cruise, Star Wars Special Look, Marvel Special Look, and many more.
TV & VIDEOS
WETM

First-ever Disney+ Day to feature ‘Shang-Chi’ premiere, other perks

(NEXSTAR) — The Walt Disney Company gave a glimpse into what the first-ever “Disney+ Day” will hold on Nov. 12. Calling it a “global celebration,” Disney said subscribers will see new content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, “Star Wars” and National Geographic. One of those releases will be the highly anticipated...
MOVIES
The Independent

Disney Plus Day: Marvel Studio’s Shang-Chi set for streaming release this November

Disney+ has announced that Disney/Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will become available for streaming on 12 November.The home streaming release of the film starring Simu Liu will be the main draw of Disney+ Day, which will celebrate the second anniversary of the platform.The line-up also includes a show “celebrating the origins and legacy” of Star Wars bounty hunter Boba Fett, as well as the rebooted Home Alone movie.Other titles to hit the streaming platform on 12 November are Disney’s family-friendly adventure film Jungle Cruise (currently only available on Premiere Access), the second season of...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Shang-Chi’ Heading Into Homes On November 12, Which Bob Chapek Announces As “Disney+ Day”; Here’s Lineup Of Content

Disney CEO Bob Chapek mentioned today during a Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Communacopia Conference that Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings will hit Disney+ on Friday, Nov. 12, which the studio is designating as Disney+ Day. That’s a consumer day celebrating the services. “We’ll be surprising people with offers and it will be an annual thing,” said Chapek. “We’re going to have new content release against one of our four key franchises.” This mirrors a similar even that Netflix is doing this week. You can read below what else is dropping on that day. Chapek acknowledged during the conference, “We love theatrical exhibition,” those...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
wearecritix.com

Disney+ Plus Day To Premiere Brand New Content Including Shang-Chi, a Home Alone Reboot & Much More!

Disney will celebrate their second anniversary by giving back to its subscribers!. On Friday, November 12, The Walt Disney Company will host Disney+ Day, a global celebration that will come to life across all dimensions of the Company. Subscribers to Disney+ will be treated to new content releases across the service’s iconic brands, Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Star in international markets, along with a special presentation on Disney+ for fans with sneak peeks into what’s to come.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Ms. Marvel Release Date On Disney Plus Reportedly Revealed

When it was confirmed that Hawkeye would begin rolling out on Nov. 24, the chatter surrounding Ms. Marvel potentially being pushed to 2022 looked to have been confirmed. The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Disney Plus shows have arrived at regular intervals, and with Clint Barton’s solo series set to wrap up at the end of December, something had to give.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Announces Special on Disney Plus

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. A special day for the House of Mouse has a corresponding share of various specials coming in on Disney Plus which will be celebrating its second-year anniversary with a stunning line-up of various films and shows announced to becoming on the streaming platform which includes that of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett special finally stepping into the spotlight in anticipation of the arrival of the series.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Here’s What Is Coming On Disney Plus Day

In August, Disney announced that it would be celebrating the two-year anniversary of Disney Plus on November 12th with Disney Plus Day. Today, fans actually got some information about what will be coming to the streaming service that day. The official Disney Plus Twitter account announced some of the content...
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Here’s When Shang-Chi Will Start Streaming On Disney Plus

Unlike Black Widow before it, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings did not have a day and date release on Disney Plus and instead opened exclusively in theaters earlier this month. That has undeniably turned out to be a good move as Destin Daniel Cretton’s movie, starring Simu Liu as the eponymous martial arts master and son of the Mandarin, has been breaking pandemic-era records at the box office ever since.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Disney World Announces Debut Date of Mickey’s PhilharMagic ‘Coco’ Update

Not long ago, it was announced that Mickey’s PhilharMagic at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort will soon include a new scene featuring Disney and Pixar’s Coco! Disneyland’s version of Mickey’s PhilharMagic debuted the new Coco scene on July 17, and we knew Walt Disney World’s version would debut the scene later this year, though an exact date was not announced.
ORLANDO, FL
92.9 NIN

92.9 NIN

Wichita Falls, TX
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
648K+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 KNIN plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy