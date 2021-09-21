CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nincompoop of the Week: Week 2 (Cardinals)

Cover picture for the articlePick who you blame the most for the loss. Greg Joseph - Why is Greg a nincompoop? His missed XP is the point the team lost by. The missed game winning FG was 37 yards out. He missed two kicks that were the difference in the game. He was clearly impacted by the Viking curse of the kickers. We’ve been singing his praises after week 1. We’ll be asking for his replacement soon. I only assume it is a continued downward spiral from here.

