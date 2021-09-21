Legislation proposed by Cori Bush prompts ice cream flavor
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ben & Jerry's latest ice cream flavor is supporting a new approach to policing, a proposal sponsored by Democratic U.S. Rep. Cori Bush of St. Louis. The Vermont-based company on Monday launched the flavor “Change is Brewing." The limited-batch offering features the flavor of cold brew coffee ice cream with swirls of marshmallow and fudge brownies. The company, at a news conference, also announced support for Bush's legislation, the People's Response Act.www.nhregister.com
