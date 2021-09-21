Anthony Pilla, longtime Cleveland bishop, dies at 88
New Haven Register
8 days ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — A former bishop who led the Diocese of Cleveland for 25 years has died. Anthony Pilla, a Cleveland native, died Tuesday at his home, the diocese announced. A cause of death was not disclosed, and church officials said funeral plans would be announced at a later date. He was 88.
CLEVELAND (AP) — In a story published September 21, 2021, The Associated Press reported the death of Anthony Pilla, a longtime Cleveland bishop. The story should have made clear that he remained a bishop and retained that title even after he retired in 2006.
CLEVELAND — It was certainly a time for tears and sadness, but also a time for reminiscing and solemn cheerfulness. That's the way Bishop Anthony Pilla would've wanted it. Clevelanders said goodbye to their former bishop, one of the most prominent and beloved Roman Catholic figures in the area's history, in a Tuesday funeral Mass at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist downtown. Pilla, who led the diocese for 25 years, died one week ago today at the age of 88.
Bishop Anthony M. Pilla, bishop emeritus of the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland, will be remembered as a humble and empathetic man with a ready sense of humor and an ability to connect with people of all faiths, including leaders in the Jewish community. Pilla, 88, died Sept. 21 at his...
Cleveland's Catholic community is mourning the death of Bishop Emeritus Anthony M. Pilla. Pilla, a native Clevelander who led the Diocese of Cleveland for 25 years, died at his home Tuesday morning. He was 88. "In my short time as the bishop of Cleveland, I came to know Bishop Pilla...
Retired Catholic Diocese of Cleveland Bishop Anthony Pilla ‘had a heart for the poor,” and was a caring and understanding boss and minister, say people who worked with him. He was also dedicated to uniting parishes of all socioeconomic backgrounds throughout the diocese. Pilla died at his residence Tuesday morning.
