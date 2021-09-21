No, Vikings fans. Despite what Mike Zimmer says, the Vikings are not almost 2-0

When your favorite football team loses by a point, it’s somewhat of a Rorschach test. The loss can be pinned on whatever you thought was a problem in the first place. Offensive line? If only they hadn’t given up that sack, maybe Greg Joseph‘s 53-yard field goal could have gotten closer and denied the Arizona Cardinals an opportunity for their own 62-yarder. Maybe the blame belongs to the kicker, who missed four points’ worth of gimme kicks in a game the Minnesota Vikings lost by one. Perhaps it’s Mike Zimmer’s fault; his defense gave up 34 points to Kyler Murray and the Cardinals. With deflected catches and quirky fumble recovery rules, you could chalk it up to bad luck.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO