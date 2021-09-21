CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

No, Vikings fans. Despite what Mike Zimmer says, the Vikings are not almost 2-0

By Star Tribune
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBill Parcells, Hall of Famer and mentor to Mike Zimmer, has been known to inadvertently call Zim while the Vikings head coach is in the middle of a news conference. The man who popularized the phrase "You are what your record says you are" might want to pick up the phone again this week and flag his protégé for violating that classic Parcells mantra not once but twice after Sunday's wrenching 34-33 loss at Arizona.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Mike Zimmer’s Quote About Kirk Cousins Is Going Viral

It’s never a good sign if your starting quarterback and head coach have a contentious relationship, but that seems to be exactly what’s happening in Minnesota. Just last month, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer publicly expressed his frustrations with starting QB Kirk Cousins for his decision to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine. More recently, the Minnesota coach criticized his quarterback’s tendency to settle for check-downs instead of pushing the ball downfield.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

2 Trade Suggestions for Vikings from Bleacher Report

The Minnesota Vikings already finagled one trade in the last month, adding tight end Chris Herndon and a 2022 6th-Round pick from the New York Jets for the Vikings 2022 4th-Round draft selection. Some Vikings loyalists perceived that price tag as too high, and in his first Vikings game last...
NFL
FanSided

Mike Zimmer makes surprising comment about Vikings kicker Greg Joseph

Not known for being the world’s biggest fan of kickers, Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer came out in defense of his team’s kicker on Monday. Unfortunately, what happened on Sunday to the Minnesota Vikings is something that head coach Mike Zimmer has experienced far too many times in his tenure with the franchise.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Yardbarker

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer faces playoff mandate to return in 2022?

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer is one of the fieriest coaches in the NFL, especially when his team makes mistakes that prove costly in a close loss. With the Vikings sitting on an 0-2 record, pressure could be building in Minnesota. Outside expectations were fairly high for the Vikings...
NFL
Fox News

Mike Zimmer's Vikings future may hinge on playoffs: report

Mike Zimmer’s standing as the Minnesota Vikings head coach could reportedly be in danger if the team doesn’t become a playoff contender this season. The Vikings dropped to 0-2 after losing to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday and while Greg Joseph’s missed 37-yard field goal to win the game has caught some attention, the Vikings’ ownership may be looking at Zimmer for responsibility.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Zimmer
nfltraderumors.co

Vikings Could Move On From HC Mike Zimmer If Team Misses Playoffs

According to Jason La Canfora, Vikings ownership expects the team to be a playoff factor in 2021 and there could be consequences if Minnesota falls short of that bar. La Canfora says the Vikings have mulled significant changes in the past, including firing HC Mike Zimmer after a playoff appearance two seasons ago.
NFL
chatsports.com

Mike Zimmer defends Greg Joseph as kicking woes continue to haunt Vikings

EAGAN, Minn. – Greg Joseph was the first to realize the Minnesota Vikings were in the process of falling to 0-2. Moments after the 27-year-old kicker made contact on a 37-yard field goal attempt Sunday that would swerve to the right of the goal post and seal the Vikings’ 34-33 loss at Arizona, Joseph threw his hands on his head in disbelief.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Vikings HC Mike Zimmer on hot seat without playoff run?

Those within the Vikings organization realize this is a critical year for job security, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports notes, adding that ownership has mentioned to associates a playoff berth will be necessary in order to prevent changes. Vikings ownership was prepared to make changes at a better point for the franchise as well.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
Pioneer Press

WR Adam Thielen on 0-2 Vikings: ‘We’re sick of getting close’

Wide receiver Adam Thielen is getting tired of the Vikings losing close games. Thielen, in his eighth season, has the second-longest continuous tenure with the team. With the Vikings off to an 0-2 start following a 27-24 overtime loss at Cincinnati in Week 1 and a 34-33 defeat Sunday at Arizona, he feels for the fans.
NFL
chatsports.com

Zimmer Gets a Wee Bit of Shade from Beloved Vikings TE

During the eight seasons of Mike Zimmer’s leadership in Minnesota, the Vikings, via points allowed, are the NFL’s sixth-best defensive team, allowing 20.9 points per game. Prior to Zimmer’s arrival in 2014, the eight seasons before his tenure showcased the NFL’s 21st-best defense in terms of points allowed (2006-2013). Zimmer transformed the Vikings into a defense-first team — and he did it with a climb of 15 spots in the NFL’s pecking order.
NFL
zonecoverage.com

The Vikings Did Almost Everything Right But Couldn't Overcome Bad Luck

When your favorite football team loses by a point, it’s somewhat of a Rorschach test. The loss can be pinned on whatever you thought was a problem in the first place. Offensive line? If only they hadn’t given up that sack, maybe Greg Joseph‘s 53-yard field goal could have gotten closer and denied the Arizona Cardinals an opportunity for their own 62-yarder. Maybe the blame belongs to the kicker, who missed four points’ worth of gimme kicks in a game the Minnesota Vikings lost by one. Perhaps it’s Mike Zimmer’s fault; his defense gave up 34 points to Kyler Murray and the Cardinals. With deflected catches and quirky fumble recovery rules, you could chalk it up to bad luck.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer defends K Greg Joseph after game-losing miss

Vikings kicker Greg Joseph missed a field goal as time expired to give the Cardinals the win and help Minnesota move to 0-2. However, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer doesn’t think that’s why the team lost on Sunday. Zimmer, who has publicly derided his kickers for poor performances in the past, came to the support of Joseph after his missed field and extra point in Week 2.
NFL
skornorth.com

Zulgad: Pressure packed: Zimmer’s job status will become hot topic if Vikings lose to Seahawks

Mike Zimmer said this week that the Vikings are “probably two plays from being 2-0 on the road” after tough season-opening losses to Cincinnati and Arizona. Zimmer isn’t wrong — a questionable fumble call on Dalvin Cook in overtime against the Bengals and Greg Joseph’s 37-yard missed field goal against the Cardinals cost the Vikings — but the reality is Zimmer’s team is 0-2 and one more loss in the home opener on Sunday against Seattle will increase the talk about whether Zimmer could be shown the door before his eighth season in Minnesota is complete.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy