Alan Wake On Nintendo Switch Seemingly Leaked

By Sam Hepburn
thenerdstash.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood news for Switch players, as it seems that Alan Wake Remastered will be coming to the Nintendo Switch after a Brazilian rating board listing appeared online that shows a version for the game coming to Nintendo’s console. The news of this comes after a journalist on Twitter took notice of a document regarding a Brazilian rating board made a recent listing for a Nintendo Switch version of Alan Wake Remastered. The interesting thing about this is there has been no official mention or even rumors about a Switch version before this listing has surfaced.

