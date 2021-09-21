Alan Wake On Nintendo Switch Seemingly Leaked

It’s been 4.5 years since the launch of the Nintendo Switch and it finally has a highly requested feature: Bluetooth for audio devices. You can now pair a pair of Bluetooth headphones (or a speaker) with your Nintendo Switch with no more need for 3rd party peripherals. Now, there are some caveats to keep in mind. First, Bluetooth microphones are not compatible. This shouldn’t be a huge deal since most people use a service like Discord to chat with friends while playing. Second, the Switch can save up to 10 Bluetooth audio devices, but only one can be paired at a time. Third, when using a Bluetooth audio device, you can only have up to 2 wireless controllers connected. Fourth, when using local communication (such as connecting two Switches for certain games), the Bluetooth audio will be disconnected.

