Persona 5 Joker And Akechi Figures Announced
Oh boy, I don’t usually get tempted by figurines and collectible merchandise around games, save for the occasional t-shirt, but oh boy, that gets a lot harder when it comes to Persona merch. The newest lot of Persona 5 merchandise comes in the form of two figurines in the mold of two characters from the popular JRPG. Both the protagonist from Persona 5, Joker, and the tragic detective Goro Akechi. The news comes a day after Persona‘s 25th anniversary and the news that special Persona merchandise would be made and available on the Atlus website.thenerdstash.com
