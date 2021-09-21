Sharon Horgan to Star in, Co-Write, and Produce Apple Dark Comedy Series
The untitled comedy follows the lives of the Garvey sisters, who are bound together by the premature death of their parents and a promise to always protect one another. Apple has given the project a 10-episode order. It is adapted from the Flemish series “Clan,” which was created by Malin-Sarah Gozin. Horgan, Brett Baer, and Dave Finkel adapted the series, with all three serving as executive producers. Horgan, Faye Dorn and Clelia Mountford executive produce for Merman, which is producing in association with ABC Signature. Gozin and Bert Hamelinck executive produce for Caviar. The series is written by Horgan, Finkel and Baer, Karen Cogan, Ailbhe Keogan, Daniel Cullen, Perrie Balthazar and Paul Howard.www.nhregister.com
