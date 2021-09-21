CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharon Horgan to Star in, Co-Write, and Produce Apple Dark Comedy Series

By Joe Otterson
New Haven Register
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe untitled comedy follows the lives of the Garvey sisters, who are bound together by the premature death of their parents and a promise to always protect one another. Apple has given the project a 10-episode order. It is adapted from the Flemish series “Clan,” which was created by Malin-Sarah Gozin. Horgan, Brett Baer, and Dave Finkel adapted the series, with all three serving as executive producers. Horgan, Faye Dorn and Clelia Mountford executive produce for Merman, which is producing in association with ABC Signature. Gozin and Bert Hamelinck executive produce for Caviar. The series is written by Horgan, Finkel and Baer, Karen Cogan, Ailbhe Keogan, Daniel Cullen, Perrie Balthazar and Paul Howard.

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new Stephen King adaptation being announced for film or television, which probably isn’t too far from the truth. As of right now, there are currently eighteen feature films and seven episodic projects in development, eight if you include J.J. Abrams’ Shining prequel series Overlook that wasn’t picked up by HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

CBS Rebooting Unexpected Comedy Series

Drop Dead Diva is resurrecting, but this time around, a man will be in the lead role...sort of. The show's creator/executive producer Josh Berman is rebooting the show with a gender-related spin. Deadline exclusively reports that the new series, Drop Dead Dave, is an hour-long series currently in development at CBS, a remake of the original Lifetime dramedy with new characters.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Jean Smart Wins Emmy for ‘Hacks’ as Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart’s performance as a legendary stand-up comic in HBO Max’s “Hacks” made for one of 2021’s best television characters. That’s a sentiment that was widely shared by Television Academy voters, who awarded the actress the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series on Sunday evening. Smart competed with Aidy Byrant (“Shrill”), Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”), Allison Janney (“Mom”), and Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”) for the Emmy. HBO Max’s synopsis for “Hacks” reads: “Hacks” explores “a dark mentorship that forms between Deborah Vance (Smart), a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and an entitled outcast, 25-year-old (Hannah Einbinder).” The...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Sudeikis
Person
Sharon Horgan
Person
Dave Finkel
IndieWire

‘Sopranos’ Creator Brought Original Star Back for Prequel Film to ‘Clear Up’ Story Confusion

[Editor’s note: The following post contains a minor spoiler for “The Many Saints of Newark.”] The upcoming “Sopranos” prequel movie “The Many Saints of Newark” takes place decades before the Emmy-winning HBO drama series, but series creator David Chase still managed to lure back one of the original show’s most popular actors. Michael Imperioli, who starred as Christopher Moltisanti on “The Sopranos,” reprises his role from beyond the grave as the posthumous narrator of “Many Saints.” Christopher died in the HBO series’ final seasons. The film’s plot focuses on Christopher’s father, Dickie Moltisanti (played by Alessandro Nivola). “That was the maraschino cherry...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Last of Us:’ First Look at HBO’s TV Series Starring Pedro Pascal Revealed

The first look at HBO’s “The Last of Us” TV series, starring Pedro Pascal, has been revealed. Based on the popular PlayStation video game of the same name, the HBO series takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed by a deadly fungus. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, played by “Game of Thrones” actor Bella Ramsey, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse across the U.S. and depend on each other for survival. Naughty Dog, the video game developer and...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Ted Lasso’ Star Hannah Waddingham Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

Hannah Waddingham has signed with CAA for representation in all areas, Variety has learned exclusively. She continues to be repped by manager Nick Todisco at Atlas Artists, U.K. agent Peter Brooks at CAM, and publicist Annick Muller at Wolf Kasteler PR. Waddingham currently stars in the critically-acclaimed Apple comedy series “Ted Lasso” in the role of Rebecca Welton, the owner of AFC Richmond. She recently won her first Emmy for her role in the show, picking up the statuette for best supporting actress in a comedy. Waddingham also won a Critics’ Choice Award and a Hollywood Critics Association Award for her work...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Dianne Doan Joins Mystery Comedy ‘Reunion’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Dianne Doan has joined the cast of “Reunion.” The film centers on a murder that takes place during a high school reunion party and has already attracted a cast of comedy heavyweights and in-demand actors. Doan will appear alongside Lil Rel Howery, Billy Magnussen, Jillian Bell, Nina Dobrev, Jamie Chung, Michael Hitchcock and Chace Crawford. Chris Nelson (“The Perfect Date”) is directing the film from a screenplay by the “The Edge of Sleep” writing duo, Jake Emanuel and Willie Block. Doan was part of the main cast of Cinemax’s “Warrior,” playing Mai Ling. She also appeared as Lonnie in the Disney Channel...
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Best Movies and Shows on HBO and HBO Max in October

October generally means spooky season, but the most exciting things coming to HBO and HBO Max next month (and there are many, many exciting things) aren't really all that scary — not in the traditional sense, anyway. I guess The Many Saints of Newark, the Sopranos prequel film, is frightening if the thought of entering the state of New Jersey freaks you out. Maybe you see Succession, which finally releases its third season in October, as a horror story about having to regularly interact with your crazy dad. Personally, I've decided that Dune, Denis Villeneuve's long-awaited sci-fi epic, is a frightening tale about the thought of Timothée Chalamet living on another planet where I can't regularly check up on what he's doing. Did that also just send a chill down your spine? Don't worry, it's all pretend.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Seinfeld’: Comedy Central To Be Series’ Exclusive New Cable Home; Jerry Seinfeld Stars In Promo Touting Lunch

ViacomCBS has unveiled its launch plans for the Seinfeld library, which will leave its long-time home on TBS Oct. 1 to move to Comedy Central. Viacom acquired the exclusive cable syndication rights to Seinfeld in a deal with Sony Pictures Television in Sept. 2019, before the company’s merger with CBS was finalized and the cable group was restructured. At the time, Viacom announced that Seinfeld would air across Viacom’s entertainment brands, including Comedy Central, Paramount Network and TV Land, with an intention to also add Pop to the mix post-merger. Two years later, with a new leadership at the four networks, now part of the MTV...
TV & VIDEOS
iclarified.com

Apple Posts Official Trailer for New Spanish-English Comedy Series 'Acapulco' [Video]

Apple has posted an official trailer for 'Acapulco', an upcoming Spanish and English language comedy series starring Eugenio Derbez. “Acapulco” tells the story of 20-something Máximo Gallardo (Enrique Arrizon), whose dream comes true when he gets the job of a lifetime as a cabana boy at the hottest resort in Acapulco. He soon realizes the job is far more complicated than he ever imagined and in order to succeed, he must learn to navigate a demanding clientele, a mercurial mentor and a complicated home life, without losing his way to shortcuts or temptations. The series, set in 1984, is narrated by Derbez, who portrays the present-day version of the main character, Máximo Gallardo.
TV SERIES
Macdaily News

Apple TV+ debuts trailer for sci-fi series ‘Invasion’ starring Sam Neill

Apple TV+ today unveiled the trailer for “Invasion,” a new 10-episode science fiction drama series starring Sam Neill from Academy and Emmy Award-nominated writer/producer/director Simon Kinberg (“X-Men” films, “Deadpool” films, “The Martian”) and David Weil (“Hunters”). The sweeping, character-driven Apple Original series, directed by Emmy Award nominee Jakob Verbruggen (“The...
TV & VIDEOS
GoldDerby

Emmys mystery solved: How did ‘Ted Lasso’ win Comedy Series but lose directing and writing to ‘Hacks’

Fret not, Comedy Series champion “Ted Lasso,” your losses in both writing and directing put you in very accomplished company, including three-time series victor “Veep.” Though our exclusive combined odds had the Apple TV+ series winning the directing prize for the Zach Braff-helmed episode “Biscuits” and the writing award for the “Pilot” penned by Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, and Brendan Hunt, “Hacks” ultimately won both Writing and Directing for its pilot episode “There Is No Line” written by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky and directed by Aniello. Our readers ranked the episode second in writing and and...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Pretty Little Liars’ HBO Max Reboot Casts Sharon Leal, Elena Goode and Lea Salonga

HBO Max announced that the cast of “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” now includes Sharon Leal, Elena Goode and Lea Salonga as series regulars and Zakiya Young and Carly Pope in recurring roles. Previously announced cast members of the “Pretty Little Liars” reboot include Chandler Kinney, Bailee Madison, Maia Reficco, Malia Pyles, Zaria, Mallory Bechtel, Alex Aiono and Eric Johnson. The series is set in the present, 20 years after a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, a disparate group of teen girls — the new “Little Liars” — find themselves tormented by an...
TV SERIES

