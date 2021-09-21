Brookdale’s 2013 Alumni & Basketball Standout Named Head Coach
2013 Basketball National Champion Valentino Thompson Hired As Semi-Pro Head Coach. 2013 alumni and member of Brookdale’s first-ever NJCAA Division III National Championship basketball team, Valentino (Neil) Thompson has recently been named head coach of the Atlantic City Seagulls. Only eight years after having quite a stack of accomplishments while playing for the Jersey Blues, he has followed his love of the game down the New Jersey coast.www.brookdalecc.edu
