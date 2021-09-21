CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges board to weigh Vermont State University as new name

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The trustees of the Vermont State Colleges are going to consider renaming the system Vermont State University, officials said Tuesday. In June the trustees hired a company to recommend a new name for the new single, unified institution comprised of what are now Castleton University, Northern Vermont University, which has campuses in Johnson and Lyndonville, and Vermont Technical College.

IN THIS ARTICLE
