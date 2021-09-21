Colleges board to weigh Vermont State University as new name
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The trustees of the Vermont State Colleges are going to consider renaming the system Vermont State University, officials said Tuesday. In June the trustees hired a company to recommend a new name for the new single, unified institution comprised of what are now Castleton University, Northern Vermont University, which has campuses in Johnson and Lyndonville, and Vermont Technical College.www.nhregister.com
