Territory Journey.. “THE DESERT”
After the big letdown in Cincinnati the Vikings traveled to Arizona to face a high flying Cardinals team and their high tempo offense led by third year QB Kyler Murray and WR DeAndre Hopkins. Not a must win yet but certainly a victory on the road would inject a high dose of confidence going into the rest of the season. Many Viking fans once again made the journey to the Phoenix area in an attempt to give the purple some support in the red sea.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0