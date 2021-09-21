Lawrence Haar

Dr Haar is a Senior Lecturer in Finance with the University of Brighton School of Business and Law. Prior to academia, Dr Haar has been a Director and MD for Commodity Risk with major banks, Head of Valuation for the energy company RWE. He has also worked for the UK Financial Regulator as a Commodity Risk Specialist. He began his career with British Petroleum. He holds degrees from Brown University, New York University and the University of Surrey where he completed his PhD in 2000.