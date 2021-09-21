CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco mandates vaccines for all airport workers

crossroadstoday.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco is requiring all workers at San Francisco International Airport to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing if employees are exempt. The mandate announced Tuesday applies to all on-site personnel, of which there are about 46,000. Mayor London Breed’s office said the mandate,...

