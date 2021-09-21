Consult with Tax experts and UBS

PwC’s UK Economics team is looking for an experienced regulatory economist at Manager or Senior Manager grade to join the firm’s expanding practice. We are one of the UK’s leading economics consultancies, and part of PwC's global network of economists. Our team of c.60 economists and policy specialists works alongside a wide range of clients, using economic insights to inform strategic choices, guide the development of policy and assess the impact of major investments. In the boardroom, in front of regulators and with policy makers, we develop big, distinctive ideas and important insights that are grounded in robust economic analysis. We are known for our leading-edge analysis and thought leadership, such as our annual Women in Work Index and UK and Global Economic Outlook, which regularly feature in the UK and international media. This provides our people the chance to prepare analysis that matters and influences CEOs, governments and regulators alike.

ECONOMY ・ 14 DAYS AGO