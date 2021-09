Rhubarb is one of those perplexing spring vegetables you've probably avoided cooking with, passing it hanging out next to the celery at your local grocery store. Maybe you've ordered a slice of it in oh-so-popular strawberry-rhubarb pie form at your favorite diner, or had a slice of cousin Barb's at the family reunion. This strange stalk looks like celery, it's stringy like celery, but tastes nothing like it. If you've never tasted rhubarb outside of pie just chopped up and raw, imagine sticking a handful of Sour Patch Kids into your mouth without any of the sugar. The bright pinkish-red, green leafy stalks are usually cut up and cooked down with a ton of sugar to combat their cringe-worthy tartness.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 HOUR AGO