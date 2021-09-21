CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

Redmen take over top spot in latest UPSSA football rankings

By David Cesefske
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARQUETTE, Mich. – The week two edition of the Upper Peninsula Sportswriters and Sportscasters U.P. Football Poll of the 2021 season has been updated and was released this past Monday. There has indeed been some movement in both polls. In 11 man the Marquette Redmen jump to the top with a convincing big win over Kingsford who slides to No. 2, The Menominee Maroons drop to No. 3 with their loss , and No. 4 and 5 remain the same with the Blue Devils and Westwood Patriots each winning their matchups. In the 8 man poll nothing changing atop the rankings with North Central and Pickford sitting strong however Forest Park leaps the Rudyard Bulldogs, and the Gladiators of Ontonagon jump into the top 5 at 3–1 on the season.

