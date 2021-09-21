Mercy Hospital to use replacement workers amid strike threat
Catholic Health System is moving to line up replacement workers ahead of a potential strike by 2,000 unionized workers at Mercy Hospital starting Oct. 1. The health system has vowed to keep the South Buffalo hospital running if a walkout happens. Catholic Health has contracted with Huffmaster, a Michigan-based professional staffing agency, to provide registered nurses and other personnel for the hospital in the event of a strike, said JoAnn Cavanaugh, a spokeswoman for the health system.buffalonews.com
