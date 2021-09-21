CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA women’s soccer vs. Paraguay: Live stream, tickets, TV, how to watch in English and Spanish

By Nick O'Malley
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 8 days ago
The USA women’s soccer team takes on Uruguay Tuesday in a women’s soccer international friendly match as part of a pair of exhibition matches this month. Team USA won first match in a 9-0 blowout that saw Carli Lloyd tie an American record of five goals in a single match, including two in the first 10 minutes. Tuesday’s match will be played at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio as fellow stars Crystal Dunn, Rose Lavelle, Kristie Mewis, Alex Morgan, Kelley O’Hara, Christen Press and captain Becky Suerbrunn are set to take the pitch. Megan Rapinoe and Alyssa Naeher are currently off of the American roster due to injury.

