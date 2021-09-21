USA women’s soccer vs. Paraguay: Live stream, tickets, TV, how to watch in English and Spanish

The stage is set up wonderfully for two of London’s biggest clubs this weekend in the Premier League. Tottenham Hotspur hosts reigning European Champion Chelsea in what is expected to be another gripping encounter at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London. Things were looking very rosy for the Lilywhites, who started the season with three 1-0 victories against Manchester City, Watford and Wolverhampton Wanderers respectively. Spurs topped the table heading into the first international break and Nuno Espirito Santo won Manager of the Month for August. A 3-0 demolition at the hands of fellow London side Crystal Palace clipped the high-flying Lilywhites’ wings. Nuno’s men are no longer top of the table and will look to set things right against their bitter rivals, Chelsea, who is joint-top after taking 10 points from the first four games.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 DAYS AGO