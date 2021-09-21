CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Clock ticking on Nets’ Kyrie Irving, James Harden contract goal

By Peter Botte
New York Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nets’ stated desire to have contract extensions in place for their remaining pair of Big-3 superstars — James Harden and Kyrie Irving — still has not been achieved with one week remaining before the first practice of training camp next Tuesday. Kevin Durant already signed his max extension in...

nypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Kevin Durant Reportedly Told Nets Not to Trade Kyrie Irving for Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons trade rumors continue to define the NBA offseason, with Stephen A. Smith revealing on Wednesday that the Brooklyn Nets would have traded for the Philadelphia 76ers star had Kevin Durant not nixed the idea. During a discussion with Kendrick Perkins on ESPN’s First Take, Stephen A. hinted at...
NBA
The Spun

Report: Nets Star Kyrie Irving Has Not Been Vaccinated

Earlier this month, the NBA informed teams that local vaccination requirements will prevent unvaccinated players from playing or practicing at their home arenas. One of those players who could be affected by this situation is Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving. According to a report from Fox Sports, Irving has not...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Sean Marks
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
CBS Sports

Nets' Kyrie Irving: Vaccine status in question

Irving (ankle) could be forced to sit for Nets' home games due to New York's vaccination mandates, Jasmyn Wimbish of CBS Sports reports. With Warriors wing Andrew Wiggins' status for home games in San Francisco in question, the same could be true for Irving, thanks to New York City's vaccine requirements. The All-Star guard is currently unvaccinated, and it is unclear if that will change before the season starts. While Irving could apply for a religious or medical exemption, that path has already failed for Wiggins. If the Duke product does, in fact, opt to sit out of any of the Nets' home contests, he would likely still be available for road games in most cities. But the situation would be something of a distraction for both the Nets and the league. In the event Irving does end up missing significant time, it would mean more opportunities for Kevin Durant, James Harden and free agent signee Patty Mills.
NBA
Rolling Stone

Watch: David Letterman Trolls Kevin Durant at Nets Press Conference

NBA press conferences can be a little dry, if not totally worthless when it comes to yielding anything resembling novel insight into how the players behind the microphone process the game. How does it feel to win such a close game over your most heated rival? It feels good. What was it like guarding LeBron James? It was difficult. What is the team’s mindset heading into the playoffs? We’re going to take things one game at a time. It’s fitting, then, that David Letterman, the late-night comedy icon known for his deadpan delivery, decided to make a cameo at the Brooklyn Nets’ media day on Monday, posing...
NBA
The Big Lead

Kyrie Irving is a Problem

Kyrie Irving is a problem. As long as that term has existed online, it's been an apt description of Irving. An impossibly talented basketball player who would give even the best defenders in the world trouble. He was blessed with the ability to do multiple things at an All-Star level and one of the best handles in the history of his sport. We've always known he's been a problem, but because of those gifts, we've tried to ignore all the other ways he's a problem.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucks
Deadline

LeBron James Reveals He And His Family Are Vaccinated Against Covid, Calls It “A Personal Decision”

LeBron James today revealed for the first time unequivocally that he has been vaccinated against Covid-19. “I was skeptic[al] at first,” said James, “but I did my research.” The Lakers superstar said he decided it was the best decision “for my family and for my friends, that’s why I decided to do it.” Throughout the past year, James has been evasive about his vaccination status. But now some cities — such as Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco — have vaccination requirements for indoor “mega events,” which include NBA games. San Francisco requires anyone age 12 and over attending an indoor event...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Nets star Kyrie Irving’s cryptic tweet about taking mask off

Brooklyn Nets superstar guard Kyrie Irving is an interesting player when it comes to off-the-court things. He has been in the news numerous times before, speaking to the media about his beliefs and views. Most recently, he took a hiatus from the team due to personal reasons, before the Nets acquired James Harden through trade, and did not definitely answer what was the true reason before. He is also active in activism, especially when it comes to social justice.
NBA
FanSided

Nets Rumors: Fox Sports personality unearths wild Kyrie Irving trade rumor

The Brooklyn Nets are undoubtedly more talented than they were in 2020-21 after the upgrades GM Sean Marks made this offseason. While a team headlined by superstars Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving would typically be enough to win a title, the Nets learned the hard way last season that injuries are inevitable and depth is essential.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving would 'retire' if Nets tried to trade him?

Irving and company failed to win the title for 2020-21 more so because of injuries than because of any off-the-court issues involving the 29-year-old and teammates such as Kevin Durant and James Harden, and there's little reason the Nets should want to break this "big three" up ahead of the fall months.
NBA
104.5 The Team

Sorry, Brooklyn Nets Fans, You’re Stuck With Kyrie Irving For a While

Love him, hate him, or get easily annoyed by his antics, Kyrie Irving is here to stay. Expanding on that claim a bit, news began to circulate earlier today that Brooklyn Nets' guard Kyrie Irving had responded to trade rumors, and reported offers, that connect the him to other teams. Irving has completed two seasons with the Nets after leaving the Boston Celtics, and has two more seasons remaining on his contract, the second of which is an option.
NBA
The Big Lead

Stephen A. Smith Goes Off on Kyrie Irving, Urges Nets to Trade Him

Kyrie Irving is ruffling more than a few feathers with his anti-vaccine stance. Now Stephen A. Smith has gotten in on the act. On Monday's episode of Stephen A's World, Smith went off on Irving and urged the Brooklyn Nets to trade him. Smith's patience with Irving has worn thin...
NBA
NBC Sports

Nets GM say team “had very positive conversations” about Harden, Irving extensions

Kevin Durant took the money and signed a four-year, $198 million max contract extension to stay with the Nets. When that happened, it was expected James Harden and Kyrie Irving would follow suit with extensions to their contracts before the start of the season — both have player options for next season and could become free agents next offseason.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy