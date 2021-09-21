CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Merkel seeks to boost Laschet in close German election race

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel sought to boost struggling would-be successor Armin Laschet on Tuesday in the tight race to become Germany’s next leader, telling a rally in her longtime electoral district that he will look out for jobs and security. Merkel touted her government’s record in bringing...

The Independent

Going Dutch: Look out, German coalition talks could be long

As Europe's economic powerhouse Germany embarks on the task of piecing together a new ruling coalition after Sunday's knife-edge election, observers need only look to its neighbors, Belgium and the Netherlands, to see how tricky the process can be.Olaf Scholz, leader of the center-left Social Democrats that narrowly beat outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Union bloc on Sunday sounded upbeat the morning after the vote.“My idea is that we will be very fast in getting a result for this government, and it should be before Christmas if possible,” Scholz told reporters in Berlin. “Germany always has coalition governments...
Olaf Scholz
Angela Merkel
Armin Laschet
CNBC

What a post-Merkel Germany could mean for Europe

Analysts are skeptical about how much change a new German government will bring to European politics. The SPD narrowly won the election, according to preliminary results, and is now trying to form a coalition government. There are questions about what the next German chancellor will mean for deeper integration among...
The Conversation UK

Germany election: Olaf Scholz’s social democrats come out on top but smaller parties hold the key to government

Election night in Germany proved inconclusive. There were some clear winners and losers, but not such that we can be sure of the shape of the next German government. The social democratic SPD came out on top, crowning a remarkable turnaround in its fortunes. In 2017, it bagged the worst result in its history, in 2019 the European elections were even worse, it was riven with internal division. Now the party looks united and hungry for power, with Olaf Scholz laying claim to the chancellorship (and clearly favoured for the role in opinion polls).
AFP

French Greens pick 'pragmatist' Jadot as presidential candidate

France's Greens on Tuesday chose Yannick Jadot, a 54-year-old member of the European Parliament, as their candidate to challenge President Emmanuel Macron in next year's presidential election. Jadot, the only French Greens member with nationwide name recognition, has promised a pragmatic "solutions-driven" approach to environmental policies.
Washington Post

Why Merkel’s Exit Matters Beyond Germany

When Chancellor Angela Merkel steps down after 16 years in power, Germany’s status in Europe and the world will be on the line. She put her stamp on global politics defending moderation and liberal values, and as the indispensable leader of an often-fractious European Union. Germany’s parliamentary system makes it easier for smaller parties to win blocs of seats, so the path to victory for her successor likely lies in rounds of horse-trading to form a messy, three-party coalition government. That process could last for months. Merkel will remain at the helm until the Bundestag votes for a new chancellor.
crossroadstoday.com

Germany sees calls for quick decisions on new government

BERLIN (AP) — Pressure grew for a quick start to talks on Germany’s next government as newly elected lawmakers held their first meetings on Tuesday and tensions simmered in outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s bloc, which declined to its worst-ever result in the country’s election. Olaf Scholz and his center-left Social...
AFP

Germany's conservatives in chaos as key allies break ranks

Key Bavarian allies of Angela Merkel's party conceded Tuesday that the centre-left's Olaf Scholz has the best chance of becoming Germany's next chancellor, putting the conservatives on the brink of sitting on  the opposition benches after the vote debacle. Armin Laschet's CDU-CSU conservative alliance brought home its worst election result in post-war Germany of 24.1 percent in Sunday's election, behind Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD) on 25.7 percent. But Laschet, head of the CDU and the conservative bloc's hope to succeed Angela Merkel, has insisted his party will still try to build a governing coalition and is ready for talks with the Greens and the liberal FDP for a possible partnership. After huddling for the first meeting of its newly elected MPs on Tuesday, the Bavarian CSU pulled the rug under Laschet by declaring the SPD should be first in the queue to form the next government.
The Independent

German election: Final results show defeat for Merkel’s CDU as centre-left party wins

Germany’s centre-left Social Democrats have secured a narrow victory in the country’s general election, final results show, ending 16 years of Angela Merkel-led conservative rule.The Social Democrats said they had received a “clear mandate” to form the next federal administration, having last led the country in 2005.With the last of 299 constituencies counted early on Monday, the final results had the Social Democrats on 25.9 per cent of the vote, with Ms Merkel’s CDU-led conservative bloc trailing on 24.5 per cent.Shock exit polls had suggested a neck-and-neck race between the CDU and the Social Democrats led by Olaf Scholz,...
CBS News

As Angela Merkel steps down in Germany, candidates sought to mimic her for the win

Berlin — the world was still weeks, possibly even months away from confirmation of who the new German Chancellor will be on Monday, as the focus shifted toward forming a coalition government a day after national elections. Whoever eventually takes over the top job in Europe's biggest economy, the candidates spent weeks falling over themselves to prove who would most closely resemble outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Telegraph

Putin’s gas power play creates conundrum for the new Merkel

Germany went to the polls on Sunday to choose a new leader, bringing a close to the era of Angela Merkel after her 16 years in power. But a major problem awaits the new chancellor of Europe’s largest economy: rising energy costs. Droughts in Brazil, reduced output in the North...
AFP

Germany's FDP holds strong cards in post-election haggling

Buoyant from its best election result in 10 years, Germany's liberal FDP party looks set to play a outsized role in coalition negotiations to form the next government. The centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) scored a narrow victory in Sunday's election, according to preliminary results, emerging as the biggest party on 25.7 percent. But after a fragmented vote, the SPD and their chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz will likely need the support of two other parties to secure a governing majority. To complicate things, the CDU-CSU conservative alliance of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel has also signalled it will try to form a coalition even though it came in second.
ABC7 Los Angeles

As curtain falls on Merkel era, Germany's largest parties set to vie for power

After almost 16 years as leader of Europe's most powerful economy, Angela Merkel will be leaving the chancellorship behind as Germany votes on a new parliament. Merkel's successor -- either her Christian Democratic Union appointee, Armin Laschet, or Olaf Scholz of the center-left Social Democrats -- will be determined only once a new government is formed.
The Independent

EXPLAINER: How and when Germany will form a new government

Germany s voters have delivered their verdict. Now it's up to party leaders to thrash out who will succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel after 16 years in office and with what political priorities.The shape of Germany's new Bundestag, or lower house of parliament, is now clear. But there are majorities for three more or less plausible new coalition governments, and it could take weeks or months to put a new administration in place. Here's a look at how the process works.WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?The first-placed party typically leads German governments, but that isn't always the case. It can end up in...
Reuters

Two transgender women win seats in German parliament

BERLIN (Reuters) -Two German politicians from the Greens have made history by becoming the first transgender women to win parliamentary seats in Sunday’s national election. Tessa Ganserer and Nyke Slawik stood for the Greens party, which came third in the election, increasing its share of the vote to 14.8% from 8.9% in 2017 and is set to play a pivotal role in the building of a new three-way coalition government.
The Guardian

Seat held by Merkel since 1990 won by SPD candidate born in 1993

The German constituency held by Angela Merkel for the last 30 years has flipped to a 27-year-old politician from the Social Democratic party (SPD), in the starkest expression yet of a generational change of guard underlying Sunday’s national vote. Germany’s outgoing chancellor had continuously won a direct mandate in the...
