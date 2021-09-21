CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomlin Says No Extra Meeting Needed With Turner Following Sunday Disqualification

Cover picture for the articleWe’ll find out sometime this week if Pittsburgh Steelers guard Trai Turner will face additional punishment from the NFKL for his spitting incident in the second half of Sundays home loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. In the meantime, however, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has seemingly already moved past Turner being disqualified from the team’s Week 2 game for allegedly spitting on Raiders linebacker Marquel Lee.

NBC Sports

Mike Tomlin: Taunting needed to be addressed

How did taunting become a point of emphasis? NFL coaches wanted it. The coaches subcommittee, which is made up of Andy Reid, Brian Flores, John Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Sean McVay, Kyle Shanahan, Kevin Stefanski and Mike Zimmer, recommended the move to the Competition Committee. The Competition Committee, which has coaches Frank Reich, Ron Rivera, Mike Tomlin and Mike Vrabel as members, approved it.
NBC Sports

Mike Tomlin: Trai Turner was “more than apologetic” after ejection for spitting

Steelers guard Trai Turner was ejected from Sunday’s game for spitting at a Raiders player, but Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin says he didn’t chew Turner out for it. Tomlin says Turner felt worse than anyone about his poor decision. “I didn’t [talk to him],” Tomlin said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette....
NFL
On3.com

Mike Tomlin reveals cause behind Trai Turner scuffle against Raiders

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin revealed the reason behind guard Trai Turner’s fight with the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday. Turner was ejected after appearing to spit in an opposing player’s face. But Tomlin said that Turner was not the instigator. Instead, he was reacting. “You know somebody spit in his...
NFL
Tribune-Review

4th-quarter ejection of Steelers guard Trai Turner displeases Mike Tomlin

Two players were flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct in the fourth quarter Sunday of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 26-17 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders at Heinz Field. That Steelers guard Trai Turner was the only one ejected from the game bothered coach Mike Tomlin. Turner and Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas...
chatsports.com

Mike Tomlin Contends Trai Turner Was The Second Spitter, Did Not Merit Ejection

The Pittsburgh Steelers are licking their wounds, literally and metaphorically, after succumbing to the Las Vegas Raiders at home to drop to 1-1 on the season. Adding insult to injury, they also watched right guard Trai Turner get ejected from today’s game, and head coach Mike Tomlin continues to contend, as he did on the field, that his infraction did not merit the ejection.
Steelers Depot

The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Raiders Recap, Injuries, Tomlin Decision, Turner Incident, Listener Questions & More

Season 12, Episode 25 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers injury situation coming out of the team’s Week 2 Sunday home loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. We talk about the players who were injured during the game on Sunday and the ones who missed the game with injuries as well.
chatsports.com

TE Pat Freiermuth ‘A Really Positive Contributor To Our Efforts, Says Mike Tomlin

Pat Freiermuth, Mike Tomlin, Alfredo Roberts, Pittsburgh Steelers, Penn State Nittany Lions football, Najee Harris, National Football League, Eric Ebron. It was obvious how much the Pittsburgh Steelers liked Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth long before they actually took him in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Tight ends coach Alfredo Roberts personally worked him out at his Pro Day, and their interactions showed a genuine connection.
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

Ben Roethlisberger dealing with pec injury, Mike Tomlin says

It didn't take long for Ben Roethlisberger to suffer an injury in 2021. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback has a left pec injury that will impact his work week ahead of Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday. "We'd better be ready to be adjustable," Tomlin...
NFL
steelersnow.com

Mike Tomlin Defends Trai Turner, Says He Was Spit on By Raiders Player

PITTSBURGH — Steelers offensive lineman Trai Turner was ejected from his team’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday for apparently spitting at an opposing player. After the game, head coach Mike Tomlin was critical of the Steelers’ overall number of penalties, but came to Turner’s defense and said he did not feel he deserved to be ejected for what Tomlin characterized as retaliation.
NFL
Tribune-Review

Trai Turner moves past spitting incident, grateful for support of Mike Tomlin, Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers guard Trai Turner regrets getting ejected from last week’s game. But he doesn’t necessarily believe his actions weren’t justified after a Las Vegas Raiders player spit on him early in the fourth quarter. “A serious action … took place,” Turner said Friday in his first session with the...
Larry Brown Sports

Mike Tomlin responds to Tyler Boyd saying Steelers players quit

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd thinks Pittsburgh Steelers players gave up when the two teams met on Sunday. That would reflect poorly on Mike Tomlin if true, but the Steelers coach doesn’t sound all that concerned. Boyd told reporters on Monday that Steelers players “gave up” toward the end...
Steelers Depot

Tomlin Never Considered Pulling Roethlisberger Against Bengals; Says QB To Continue Resting On Wednesdays

The Pittsburgh Steelers certainly didn’t play well in their Sunday home loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. On the heels of the Steelers losing by 14 points to the Bengals on Sunday at Heinz Field, head coach Mike Tomlin was asked on Tuesday during his weekly press conference if there was any point late in that Week 3 contest that he considered maybe pulling veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

