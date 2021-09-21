Jaylen Brown lobbied for Celtics to hire Black head coach

BOSTON (CBS) — Dennis Schroder reportedly turned down an $84 million extension from the Los Angeles Lakers last season, a decision that cost him a ton of money this summer. Instead of having a nice fat contract with Los Angeles, the point guard ended up settling for a one-year, $5.9 million deal with the Celtics this offseason. Schroder doesn’t seem too upset over that lost income. As he took the podium for Celtics media day on Monday, he said that money isn’t everything, and it didn’t sound like he was every really comfortable during his one year in Los Angeles. He also...

