NBA

Jaylen Brown lobbied for Celtics to hire Black head coach

By Darryn Albert
Yardbarker
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston Celtics hired Ime Udoka this summer to be their next head coach, and their All-Star swingman appears to have had a say in the pick. Celtics star Jaylen Brown said in an interview this week with Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated that he told Celtics ownership and management that it was important to hire a Black head coach after former coach Brad Stevens left his post to become the team’s head of basketball operations.

Boston Globe

Celtics announce full staff for new head coach Ime Udoka

Joe Mazzulla and Tony Dobbins are two holdovers. The Celtics announced the full staff for new head coach Ime Udoka on Tuesday, which includes two holdovers and a host of new faces. The holdovers among the assistant coaches from Brad Stevens’s staff include Joe Mazzulla and Tony Dobbins. Mazzulla —...
NBA
chatsports.com

Celtics finalize coaching staff

In what’s been a summer of change for the Boston Celtics organization, the coaching staff has undergone a massive makeover with multiple new faces joining Ime Udoka’s staff. New President Of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens and head coach Ime Udoka have put together a coaching team full of young and vibrant minds, all of whom are respected by their peers around the league.
NBA
