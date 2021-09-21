Jaylen Brown lobbied for Celtics to hire Black head coach
The Boston Celtics hired Ime Udoka this summer to be their next head coach, and their All-Star swingman appears to have had a say in the pick. Celtics star Jaylen Brown said in an interview this week with Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated that he told Celtics ownership and management that it was important to hire a Black head coach after former coach Brad Stevens left his post to become the team’s head of basketball operations.www.yardbarker.com
