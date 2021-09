Sept. 13 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said a store clerk's mistake in giving him two Powerball tickets led to his buying the scratch-off ticket that earned him $100,000. The 43-year-old Salisbury man told Maryland Lottery officials he was picking up lottery tickets at The Chicken Man convenience store in Salisbury when the clerk accidentally hit the wrong button and printed two tickets for the Aug. 21 Powerball drawing.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 16 DAYS AGO