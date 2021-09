The Tampa Bay Rays topped the Toronto Blue Jays 6-4 last night in Tampa. Shane Baz pitched two-hit ball for five innings to win his major league debut, despite those 2 hits being home runs. Teoscar Hernández and Lourdes Gurriel Jr hit solo shots in the first and third inning. Marcus Semien capped the scoring with a 2-run homer in the ninth, but the Rays prevailed.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO