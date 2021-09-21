CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID In Minnesota: CentraCare, Essentia Health Limit Visitors Due To Rise In Virus Cases

cbslocal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to the rise in COVID-19 cases across Minnesota, two health care systems are again implementing visitor restrictions. Katie Johnston reports.

minnesota.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Cleveland News - Fox 8

Northeast Ohio hospital suspends elective procedures due to rising COVID-19 cases

ONTARIO, Ohio (WJW) – Avita Health System has suspended all elective surgeries, both inpatient and outpatient, at its Ontario location near Mansfield. The hospital confirmed to FOX 8 Monday the procedures are being postponed because of rising COVID-19 cases. Richland County has seen rising cases since July. From September 1...
OHIO STATE
CBS Minnesota

‘This Is On The Way Up’: COVID Cases Are Rising In Schools, State Health Officials Say

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Rising cases of COVID-19 linked to schools is concerning public health officials who expect the frequency of them to increase over the coming weeks. State epidemiologist Dr. Ruth Lynfield said Wednesday that last week cases averaged about 150 per day, but that this week is already seeing much higher case counts with more than 600 cases on Monday and 500 cases on Tuesday. “This is on the way up,” she said. “We do expect it’s going to continue rise over the next few weeks.” In the latest report from the Minnesota Department of Health released Thursday, data show 410 school buildings...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
West Central Tribune

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in west central Minnesota and across the state; nearly 3,000 new cases reported in Friday statewide update

In the 11 counties tracked by the West Central Tribune, more than 1,100 cases were reported in the past week. Five area deaths were reported during the week. One person in the 80-84 age category died in Redwood County. Three deaths were reported in Kandiyohi County, one person who was 65-69 years old and two who were 70-74 years old. Stearns County reported the death of one person 85-89 years old.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Parents Want More School COVID Protocols As Cases Spike

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Parents are sharing concerns Monday about the rising number of COVID-19 cases in schools. The Minnesota Department of Health has been tracking the spike since kids started going back several weeks ago. The hundreds of cases a week have forced some districts to make changes, including going to distance learning. Some parents say the issue of mask or no mask is causing bullying concerns on both sides of the issue. Parents WCCO spoke with want some sort of protocol about what they should do if their child is exposed, and if there is a required quarantine period. What we do...
EDUCATION
nny360.com

COVID-19 death reported Thursday in St. Lawrence County; tri-county virus cases rise by 188

WATERTOWN — St. Lawrence County reported Thursday that another county resident has died from COVID-19 as the number of virus cases across the tri-county area rose by 188. St. Lawrence County reported 114 new virus cases and, with Thursday’s reported death, has now experienced 111 deaths due to the virus since the pandemic began in March 2020. Twenty-one people with the virus remain hospitalized within the county.
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
Duluth News Tribune

Essentia Health's Duluth campus reinstates visitor restrictions

Essentia Health in Duluth will return to limiting visitors to two each per patient starting Thursday due to the increasing transmission of COVID-19 and its strain on the health system's resources. Visitation is limited to the same two people each day, though anyone else determined to be essential to the...
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

‘It's hard to show up’: New wave of COVID-19 cases frustrates, angers northern Minnesota health workers

Nurse Jessica Mistic inside of Sanford Bemidji Medical Center on Friday. The northern Minnesota hospital had 15 COVID-19 patients, just under half of what it had around last Thanksgiving. Mistic remembers trying to convince one patient to talk with family, but she refused. Hours later the patient died. “This is how I remember last Thanksgiving,” she said. Photo:
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Essentia Health to open pharmacy in Ely

Essentia Health currently operates eleven pharmacies in northern Minnesota and Wisconsin. Photo: Essentia Health. Essentia Health announced it will be bringing pharmacy services to Ely later this year. “At Essentia Health, we are always looking for ways to better serve our patients,” said Kenzie Hohman, senior director of ambulatory care...
ELY, MN
knsiradio.com

CentraCare Implements Visitor Restrictions Effective Immediately

(KNSI) – CentraCare says it is reinstating its visitor restrictions due to the current surge in COVID-19 cases. According to CentraCare officials, one healthy adult visitor will be allowed per patient in CentraCare and Carris Health hospital settings, and that visitor must be the same person. This new policy updates the previous policy that allowed two healthy adult visitors. For patients under the age of 18, two healthy adult visitors are allowed.
HEALTH SERVICES
spectrumnews1.com

University Hospitals revises visitation policy due to rise in COVID cases

CLEVELAND — University Hospitals is implementing a new visitation policy amid a rise in COVID-19 cases throughout the state. The new policy went into effect Tuesday. The updated visitation policy follows a similar announcement by the Cleveland Clinic earlier this month. In general, patients will be relegated to one visitor...
CLEVELAND, OH
MinnPost

Coronavirus in Minnesota: deaths, cases rise again

On Tuesdays, MinnPost provides weekly updates that cover COVID-19 developments in Minnesota from the previous Wednesday to present. The U.S. marked a pair of grim pandemic milestones this week: About as many Americans have died from COVID-19 as were killed in the 1918 flu pandemic, and now one in 500 Americans has died of COVID-19.
MINNESOTA STATE
WNMT AM 650

New Visitor Restrictions At Essentia

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – New visitor restrictions have been put in place at Essentia Health hospitals in Duluth. In most cases just two visitors will be allowed per patient per day and they are asked to wear a mask and remain in the patient’s room. General visitation hours are from...
DULUTH, MN
cbslocal.com

Rising COVID Cases Amid Delta Variant Put Minnesota School Plans In Flux

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health on Wednesday announced another 1,600-plus COVID-19 cases, and 14 more deaths. That continues the trend of rising cases since late July, but at this point, the pandemic is affecting the school year. On Wednesday morning, there were no students in the building...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
outbreaknewstoday.com

Singapore reports rise in COVID-19 cases as they seek to live with the virus

The Singapore Ministry of Health reported an additional 1,178 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, the most since April 2020, as the country seeks to live with the virus. As of 21 September 2021, 1,109 COVID-19 cases are currently warded in hospital. Most are well and under observation. There are currently 147 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and 17 in critical condition in the ICU. Of those who have fallen very ill, 135 are seniors above 60 years.
PUBLIC HEALTH

