J. Selby’s to close dining room as COVID numbers rise

By Jess Fleming
Pioneer Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn what we hope is not the beginning of a trend, plant-based restaurant J. Selby’s has closed its dining room and will offer contact-free curbside pickup only, citing rising cases of COVID-19. Owner Matt Clayton, a physician, explained the decision to close the dining room, which had reopened in early...

