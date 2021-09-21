4,568 New Breakthrough Cases in Mass., 23 More Deaths in Vaccinated People
Massachusetts health officials on Tuesday reported more than 4,500 new breakthrough cases over the past week, and 23 more deaths. In the last week, 4,568 new breakthrough cases -- infections in people who have been vaccinated -- were reported, with 178 more vaccinated people hospitalized, Massachusetts Department of Public Health officials said Tuesday. Their report brings the total number of cases above 30,000 to 32,345, and the death toll among people with breakthrough infections to 217.www.nbcboston.com
Comments / 0